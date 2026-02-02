SIGN UP

KISS’s ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ Reaches One Billion YouTube Views

The 1979 track off the album ‘Dynasty’ was a marked change, as the band turned from hard rock to disco.

KISS Dynasty album cover
Cover: Courtesy of Island Def Jam Music Group

KISS’s smash hit “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” just surpassed one billion views on YouTube. The song originally appeared in 1979 as the lead single off the iconic rock band’s seventh studio album, Dynasty.

“I Was Made For Lovin’ You” marked the band’s first collaboration with Desmond Child, who would go on to write songs for many KISS albums. It was a noted departure from their hard rock sound. “Paul [Stanley] wanted to write a good disco song and I decided to help him with that,” Child once recalled. The song peaked at No.11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the music video features the band performing the song in their signature makeup at the Savannah Civic Center in Georgia.

Kiss - I Was Made For Lovin' You

In October, Ace Frehley, the band’s flamboyant original lead guitarist and founding member, died at the age of 74. The guitarist had been suffering from ill health and was recently hospitalized following a fall, which forced the cancellation of his scheduled tour dates for 2025.

Gene Simmons and Stanley are among the inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame later this year. Fellow inductees include Taylor Swift and Tricky Stewart.

Meanwhile, the songwriters recently worked with Vevo Footnotes to take fans behind the scenes of writing their anthem, “Rock and Roll All Nite.” Originally featured on their 1975 album Dressed To Kill, “Rock and Roll All Nite” has been the band’s closing song at nearly every KISS live show over the past five decades.

Last year, Dressed To Kill celebrated its 50th anniversary with a massive deluxe edition available in a variety of unique packages.

Shop KISS’ music on limited edition vinyl and CDs.

