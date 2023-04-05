Lionel Ritchie, Sam Smith, Norah Jones Set For 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival

Lionel Richie - Photo: Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Montreux Jazz Festival has announced an era and genre-spanning line-up for its 2023 event that sees performers such as Wet Leg, Ava Max, Lil Nas X and Caroline Polachek rubbing shoulders with legends Lionel Richie, Bob Dylan, Mavis Staples and Iggy Pop.

Now in its 57th year the Lake Geneva-based event – which began began showcasing other styles of music since the 1970s – will play host to an incredible list of names, with the first wave being announced today and including: Bob Dylan, Sam Smith, Lil Nas X, Janelle Monaìe, Norah Jones, Lionel Richie, Chilly Gonzales, Christine And The Queens, Mark Ronson, Maluma. Simply Red. Wet Leg. Nile Rodgers & Chic, Loyle Carner, Jacob Collier, Iggy Pop, Ava Max, Freya Ridings, Caroline Polachek, Arya Starr, Rema, Chris Isaak and more.

The artists will perform across two weeks at Montreux – from 30 June to 15 July – in two venues: the Auditorium Stravinski and the Montreux Jazz Lab.

Sam Smith will play for the first time at the Auditorium Stravinski, eight years after their concert at the Montreux Jazz Lab. A longstanding fan of Montreux who attends most years, Smith says: “This festival reminds me why I love music so much. If you haven’t been to Montreux for the festival, please go. It will change your life.”

Among some of the day highlights for the 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival: Gayle, Cavetown and Caroline Polachek will play sets on the July 3, while IDLES, Wet Leg and Lovejoy will perform on July 10, while Janelle Monáe, Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Mark Ronson will close out the event on July 15. For further information, visit the event’s official website.

Last year, the prestigious Swiss festival played host to the likes of Diana Ross, Gregory Porter and Years & Years, with Stormzy, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Phoebe Bridgers, Måneskin, Girl In Red, Michael Kiwanuka, Self Esteem, Celeste, Black Pumas also among the artists of note performing.