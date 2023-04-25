LL Cool J, The Roots, And More Set To Headline Upcoming F.O.R.C.E. Tour

LL Cool J - Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Live Nation Urban has revealed details for a brand new once-in-a-lifetime touring experience and a celebration of Hip-Hop culture: Rock The Bells & Live Nation Urban Presents The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live headlined by Hip-Hop icon LL Cool J.

The historic tour will mark LL Cool J’s first headlining arena tour in 30 years. Living up to the acronym F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), the lineup for this tour is personally curated by LL Cool J himself.

Building off of their amazing performance together on the Grammy Awards earlier this year celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, all dates will feature collaborative live performances with preeminent Award-winning Hip-Hop band The Roots, the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip. Unlike the traditional “opening act – headliner” format, the show will be a nonstop musical mash up with artist performances interwoven within one continuous musical set backed by The Roots.

In select cities, the bill also boasts a rotating cast of iconic acts, including Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, Juvenile, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, De La Soul, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, and more.

Speaking on the tour, LL COOL J says, “I’m excited to be on my first arena tour in 30 years. It’s proof that our culture is more viable than ever. Get ready for some non stop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!”

The F.O.R.C.E. Live hits the road on June 25 in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden before stopping in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center on June 27, rolling through arenas across the U.S. and Canada, and closing out on September 3 in Los Angeles, California at Kia Forum.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the tour in the U.S. through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday, April 25 at 12PM local time through Thursday, April 27 at 10PM local time.

Visit the official F.O.R.C.E. website for more information.