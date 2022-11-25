Lola Young Takes Next Creative Step With Bold New Single ‘Stream Of Consciousness’

Lola Young - Photo: Jim Dyson/Redferns

Island Records’ BRIT-nominated Lola Young today (25) releases her new single “Stream of Consciousness’ via the Day One imprint. It’s the latest step in the creative development of the south London artist and former BRIT School student.

The confessional song, which she wrote with Conor Dickinson and Will Brown, follows her previous singles “So Sorry” and “Fake,” the latter produced by the multi-award-winning Paul Epworth. “Stream of Consciousness” is described as a diaristic account of self-discovery, and Young’s experiences moving into womanhood.

Stream Of Consciousness

Says Young: “It’s a contemplation of who I am, my insecurities, the mistakes I have made and what I’ve learned from them to grow into the young woman I am becoming. [It’s] an introduction to my new sound; my upcoming music feels like I’m channelling a depth of creativity I’ve never accessed before, and I’m excited to share with everyone.”

Young’s star has risen swiftly since her graduation from the BRIT School, signing to Island and releasing her debut album Intro in 2019. She received a prestigious nomination in the BRIT Awards’ Rising Star category for 2022 and appeared on this year’s BBC Sound Poll shortlist. A year ago, she was also given the significant prize of singing the music for the Christmas advertising campaign by major retailer John Lewis, for which Young sang a cover of Phil Oakey and Giorgio Moroder’s 1984 hit “Together In Electric Dreams.”

Further prominence came as she made her talk show debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden and performed on Later…With Jools Holland last year. This summer alone, she performed at Glastonbury, Bestival, The Great Escape, and All Points East, among others.

Young will play UK shows in late March 2023 including one at the Electric in Brixton before further shows in France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Young’s 2023 concert dates are:

Tuesday 28th March – The Fleece – Bristol, UK

Wednesday 29th March – Electric Brixton – London, UK

Friday 31st March – Gorilla – Manchester, UK

Saturday 1st April – Les Etoiles Theatre – Paris, France

Sunday 2nd April – Paradiso (Upstairs) – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Tuesday 4th April – Jaki – Cologne, Germany

Wednesday 5th April – Privatclub – Berlin, Germany

Thursday 6th April – Nochtwache – Hamburg, Germany