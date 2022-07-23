New Marianne Faithfull Compilation To Capture First 30 Years Of Star’s Career

Marianne Faithfull Songs Of Innocence And Experience, 1965-1995 cover – Courtesy: UMC

A new compilation, Songs Of Innocence And Experience, 1965-1995, will capture the first 30 years of Marianne Faithfull’s recording career.

The record, which will be released in September via UMC, will give a definitive overview of the first three decades of the iconic singer’s journey on the Decca and Island labels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2xLP/2xCD collection is the first Marianne Faithfull compilation to be released since 2001’s An Introduction To… and is the first to contain rare and unreleased material since the Island Anthology A Perfect Stranger in 1998. Songs Of Innocence And Experience… will feature five previously unreleased recordings, including an alternate take of Donovan’s “Sunny Goodge Street,” which was shared today (July 22).

Of the 28 tracks featured on the LP, 22 are making their first appearance on vinyl or their first appearance since their original release, while nine of the recordings on the CD set are making their CD or digital debut.

Songs Of Innocence And Experience… is intended to serve as both a primer to the uninitiated and a rarities collection for the already converted. It will feature all of Faithfull’s notable singles, including many in their original 12-inch and 7-inch versions.

Among the other previously unreleased tracks are live versions of “Brain Drain” and “The Boulevard Of Broken Dreams,” which were recorded during the star’s legendary performance at St Anne’s in Brooklyn – parts of which were released on the 1990 album Blazing Away. Two more previously unheard songs come in the form of a traditional blues ballad, “I’m In Love Again,” and the Lou Reed and Rubén Blades-penned “The Calm Before The Storm.”

The cover of Songs Of Innocence And Experience was hand drawn in pencil by the Lithuanian artist Aistė Stancikaitė, while the packaging contains many rare and unseen images taken from the original album and single photo shoots. Grammy-nominated compiler Andrew Batt remastered the tracks on the collection from the original tapes and also contributed to the sleeve notes.

Pre-order Songs Of Innocence And Experience, 1965-1995.