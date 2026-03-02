SIGN UP

McCoy Tyner ‘Inception’ Verve Acoustic Sounds Series

Recorded for Impulse! Records in January of 1962, the album marked pianist McCoy Tyner’s debut as a leader.

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Recorded for Impulse! Records in January of 1962 at Rudy Van Gelder’s studio, Inception marked pianist McCoy Tyner’s debut as a leader. This session features a cohesive trio with bassist Art Davis and drummer Elvin Jones—both colleagues from John Coltrane’s groups—whose familiarity lends the session its focused clarity.

Across a six-track program featuring four Tyner originals (“Inception,” “Sunset,” “Effendi,” and “Blues for Gwen”) alongside “There Is No Greater Love” and “Speak Low,” the trio setting foregrounds Tyner’s distinctive voicings, pedal-point harmonies, and rhythmic drive, supported by Davis and Jones’s firm, responsive interplay. Released as Impulse! was rapidly expanding, the album established Tyner’s identity as a bandleader and stands as an essential early statement in his solo discography.

Last month, Verve announced its most recent addition to the Acoustic Sounds series: John Coltrane’s Africa/Brass. That release came as part of a broader John Coltrane 100 announcement, celebrating the centennial of the jazz giant’s legacy. Africa/Brass has long been regarded as one of the most important early Impulse! releases. The album announced Coltrane’s arrival on the “house that Trane built” with radical clarity.

The Verve / Acoustic Sounds Series presents all-analog 180-gram vinyl reissues of essential albums from the Verve and Impulse! catalogs. Mastered from the original analog tapes by Ryan K. Smith at Sterling Sound and pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Quality Record Pressings (QRP) in Kansas, each release pairs top-tier audio fidelity with meticulously reproduced tip-on jackets, offering faithful recreations of the original LPs for discerning listeners.

