McCoy Tyner ‘Inception’ Verve Acoustic Sounds Series

Recorded for Impulse! Records in January of 1962 at Rudy Van Gelder’s studio, Inception marked pianist McCoy Tyner’s debut as a leader. This session features a cohesive trio with bassist Art Davis and drummer Elvin Jones—both colleagues from John Coltrane’s groups—whose familiarity lends the session its focused clarity.

Across a six-track program featuring four Tyner originals (“Inception,” “Sunset,” “Effendi,” and “Blues for Gwen”) alongside “There Is No Greater Love” and “Speak Low,” the trio setting foregrounds Tyner’s distinctive voicings, pedal-point harmonies, and rhythmic drive, supported by Davis and Jones’s firm, responsive interplay. Released as Impulse! was rapidly expanding, the album established Tyner’s identity as a bandleader and stands as an essential early statement in his solo discography.

