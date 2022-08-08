Megadeth, Iron Maiden Confirmed For 2023 Wacken Open Air Festival

Megadeth - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Megadeth are among the big names to perform at the 2023 edition of the Wacken Open Air Festival in Germany, along with headliners Iron Maiden – and tickets for the event have sold out within 48 hours of being announced.

The 2023 edition of Wacken Open Air was first announced less than two days ago and the promoters are already able to confirm that next year’s installment of the annual metal festival has sold out. Within six hours, 80,000 tickets to the 2023 Wacken Open Air were sold. This marks the fastest sellout in Wacken’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wacken Open Air organizers said in a statement: “Metalheads! We absolutely cannot believe what just happened: The Wacken Open Air 2023 is completely sold out after a record time of 6 hours — all 80,000 tickets are sold out! Thanks for your incredible loyalty, support and the trust you give us!”

They added: “You are the best fans in the world! So we can’t wait to celebrate another superlative metal party with you next year. Look forward to many more great bands and a festival with which we will take you back to the age of the Vikings — officially on four days instead of three!”

Promoter Thomas Jensen added: “A sold-out festival in that amount of time — unbelievable. And especially in these times, the backing of the community is enormously important.

“We are still knocking off the dust of this year’s Open Air and now, thanks to the trust of our fans, we can continue to fully concentrate on the program in 2023 under the motto ‘Vikings’, which will have one or two highlights in the bag in addition to Megadeth and the great Iron Maiden!”

“This is an enormous proof of confidence from our fans and we appreciate it very much,” said promoter Holger Hübner. “This allows us to push Wacken Open Air forward and develop various projects and themes alongside the billing, which we will announce during the year.”

Next year’s edition of Wacken Open Air is set to take place August 2-5, 2023. The event takes place annually in the village of Wacken, which has a population of just about 2,000. Up to 85,000 people attend the event, which is 32 years old.

The first Wacken Open Air event in 1990 drew less than 800 people, but it has since grown to become the biggest open-air festival of its kind.

Listen to the best of Megadeth on Apple Music and Spotify.