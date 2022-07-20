Metro Marrs Shares New Track And Video ‘Play It Safe’

Metro Marrs - Photo: ishootppls

Atlanta rapper, singer/songwriter, and Quality Control Music standout Metro Marrs has shared a new track and visual for “Play It Safe,” the second release from his new EP Last Train 2 Marrs, due out August 4.

The music video follows Marrs around a house in the woods as his lyrics reflect upon the place he comes from while still enjoying his newly elevated lifestyle. Last Train 2 Marrs also features Marrs’ most recent single “Violence” featuring QC labelmate Duke Deuce, which received coverage from the likes of Brooklyn Vegan, Uproxx, and more, and lead record “Sink or Swim,” which notably showcased Marrs’ growth as an artist and his alt-trap versatility.

Metro Marrs - Play It Safe (Official Video)

This is Marrs’ sophomore EP following his debut Popular Loner last year, which garnered attention from Complex, XXL, Okayplayer, and earned him a spot on Pigeons & Planes’ Best New Artists. He’s been on an upward rise having performed at the Rolling Loud Stage at SXSW, a few shows with Mike Dimes, Yung Bans, and Duke Deuce.

While largely known for his trap leaning records, Marrs explores a more alternative sound on “Sink or Swim.” It’s clear that Marrs isn’t waiting for the world to give him the okay on who to be or what to do next. The song track defies any preconceived notion of who you thought the young rapper was. Beginning with a bare melodic pace and picking up momentum with a heavy bass beat, Marrs dives deeper into his internal conflict, confronting himself and the changing world around him.

Spending time between New York and Atlanta, Marrs came from a musically inclined family. He grew up in the church and recording studios from the age of five, which laid the foundation for his wide array of musical influences and talent.

With intricate cadences and catchy melodies, Marrs caught the ear of some of the most powerful collectives in music: Since The 80s (J.I.D., EarthGang, NJOMZA), Quality Control Music (Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Yachty), and Playbook Records (founded by Brandon Banks and Blake German), who came together in a joint partnership to work with Marrs.

Pre-order Last Train 2 Marrs.