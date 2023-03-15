My Morning Jacket Announces US Headlining Tour

My Morning Jacket - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

My Morning Jacket has announced plans for an upcoming US headlining tour. The dates begin May 14 at Mobile, Alabama’s Saenger Theatre and then continue through a two-night return to Morrison, CO’s famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 25-26.

Members of My Morning Jacket’s One Big Family fan club on Medallion will have first access to presale tickets. Free registration is available now through Monday, March 20 at 9:00 am (ET) exclusively at the band’s One Big Family website. Spotify and local presales begin Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 am (local) and continue through 10:00 pm (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 24 at 10:00 am (local).

My Morning Jacket and the non-profit Reverb are partnering for the third consecutive year to reduce the environmental footprint of their tour and take action on the climate crisis. In addition to a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band will be supporting Reverb’s climate portfolio which funds projects that measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution, address climate justice, and directly decarbonize the music industry.

The upcoming tour joins an already busy live schedule for My Morning Jacket that includes headlining shows in the UK and Europe, festival appearances at Guadalajara, Mexico’s Corona Capital Guadalajara (May 20), Barcelona, Spain’s Primavera Sound (June 3), Porto, Portugal’s Primavera Sound (June 9), Madrid, Spain’s Primavera Sound (June 10), Manchester, TN’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (June 17), Scranton, PA’s Peach Music Festival (July 1), Floyd, VA’s FloydFest (July 30), and a three-night run alongside Fleet Foxes set to visit Berkeley, CA’s Greek Theatre (August 18-19) and Los Angeles, CA’s historic Hollywood Bowl (August 20).

The band’s critically-acclaimed self-titled ninth studio album came out in October 2021 via ATO Records. It was the band’s first new music since 2015’s Grammy Award-nominated The Waterfall and reaffirmed the rarefied magic that’s made My Morning Jacket so beloved, embedding every groove with moments of discovery, revelation, and ecstatic catharsis.

Visit My Morning Jacket’s official website for more information.