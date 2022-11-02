My Morning Jacket Announce ‘Circuital (Deluxe Edition)’

My Morning Jacket - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

My Morning Jacket have announced a deluxe edition of their Grammy Award-nominated sixth studio album, Circuital, arriving via ATO Records as 3xLP and 2CD on Friday, December 9.

The expanded new edition–which features the original album along with 10 previously unreleased demo recordings–will be available in three unique vinyl variants, including “Setting Sun” (orange vinyl mixed with bright transparent yellow), “Lucifer’s Beach” (opaque blue and ultra-clear marble colored vinyl), and “Inner Light” (neon magenta vinyl mixed with ultra-clear swirl); all three will feature a glow-in-the-dark triple gatefold jacket with expanded artwork, zoetrope LP labels, a fold-out poster with unreleased studio photos, and a special MMJ Owl graphic side etching. The 2CD edition will feature a 6-panel digipack and exclusive 20-page booklet. Pre-orders are available now.

Circuital (First Band Demo)

Co-produced by Jim James and Tucker Martine (R.E.M., Sufjan Stevens, The Decemberists) in the band’s home state of Kentucky, Circuital proved a major leap forward for My Morning Jacket, matching homespun intimacy with their signature commitment to constant exploration.

In keeping with their career-long devotion to their purest creative impulses, the band embraced an unchecked spontaneity throughout the recording process, a decision that ultimately led them into thrilling new directions. The result marked a stunning reinvention of the MMJ sound, simultaneously forging new ground while maintaining the distinct spirit of the band’s previous work.

Originally released May 31, 2011, Circuital debuted at No.5 on the overall Billboard 200 upon its initial arrival–the band’s highest charting debut thus far. Highlighted by such fan favorites as “Holdin On To Black Metal,” “Victory Dance,” and the seven-minute epic title track, the album earned My Morning Jacket their second of three consecutive Grammy Award nominations for “Best Alternative Music Album” along with international acclaim from such outlets.

Rolling Stone, for instance, wrote, “(Circuital) feels like the culmination of the sonic adventures the band began with 2005’s Z–while also capturing the power and dynamics that have made MMJ one of the greatest live bands of their generation.”

Pre-order Circuital (Deluxe Edition).