NO1-NOAH Drops BTS Of ‘Bonjour’ With Summer Walker

NO1-NOAH - Photo: Young Canon (Courtesy of Ghetto Earth Records/Interscope Records)

Singer-songwriter NO1-NOAH (Ghetto Earth Records/Interscope Records) has just released the official behind the scenes footage of his recently released music video “Bonjour” with Summer Walker.

After displaying beams of promise on Walker’s sizzling anthems, NO1-NOAH inked a deal with her label Ghetto Earth Records in December 2020. NOAH is her first artist, and she looks to rattle the cages of R&B with his sticky hooks and mastery of contemporary R&B’s melodic stylings.

ADVERTISEMENT

NO1-NOAH - Bonjour (with Summer Walker) [Official Behind the Scenes]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Despite a young career, the newcomer has already skyrocketed to more than 130 million streams in the U.S. alone. The budding star also sharpened his live performance skills on the road with “The Summer Walker Series” concerts, which recently included dates in Houston, Chicago, and Dallas.

The original music video, directed by Arman Mitchell and maliaSHUTup, was released last month. leaning The pair of R&B singers throw a gilded dinner party with friends after NOAH spends some quality time with one particular romantic interest of his in the visual.

“Bonjour” marked the third team up from NOAH and Walker, who also joined forces on “SWV” and “White Tee” from her EP Life on Earth back in 2020.

“I came up with Ghetto Earth because earth is ghetto,” Walker told Billboard in a statement. “I don’t wanna be controlling over my artist’s music. I want them to be fully involved in everything they put out. I’m just here to support and help them get to wherever it is they’re trying to go in life.”

NOAH added: “I’m excited to show people my music and what I have to offer,” says NO1. “I feel like being on Summer’s team, Ghetto Earth Records, is the right home for me to be as creative as possible as an artist. She’s really understanding of what a true artist is, as she is one herself. I’m free to create here, and it’s always a great feeling as an artist to be able to make music for a team that gets the sound that you’re trying to create.”

Buy or stream You Should Come Over.