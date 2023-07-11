Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ Flies To No.1 On Billboard Hot 100

Olivia Rodrigo - Photo: Timothy Norris/Getty Images for YouTube

Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” has debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, becoming the latest track in her bloodline of hit singles.

Amassing over 100 million global streams since its June 30 release, “vampire” marks the 20-year-old singer’s biggest debut on Spotify, Youtube, Apple Music, and radio. With the track’s swift ascent, Rodrigo has become the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three No.1 hits, following “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U” in 2021. To date, “vampire” stands as the biggest debut for a solo song in 2023 on Spotify.

Over on YouTube, the accompanying music video sits at No. 1 on the U.S. Top Music Charts. Directed by the Grammy-nominated Petra Collins, who also brought “good 4 u” and “brutal” to life, the “vampire” video has accumulated over 25 million views — surpassing 12.9 million in its first 24 hours alone.

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire (Official Music Video)

Rodrigo’s first single in two years, “vampire” offers a first taste of her sophomore album GUTS, due Sept. 8. Presumably reflecting on a toxic relationship with an older man, the song begins as a moody piano ballad before pulsing with palpable pop rock and Rodrigo’s biting delivery. The production is clean, but the SOUR artist still “wants it to be, like, messy” as she spills her guts and sinks in her teeth.

“We always said that it was kind of our version of a rock opera,” Rodrigo said of writing “vampire” with producer Dan Nigro in an interview with Billboard. “I think as the album was coming together, we were coming up with a bunch of songs that we really liked, but this one always stuck out to me as something that I felt like was honoring my singer-songwriter roots, but felt like an evolution – in a good way that wasn’t too stark.

Rodrigo’s climb to the top of the Hot 100 has unseated Morgan Wallen, who spent 13 weeks at No.1 with “Last Night.” Additionally, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” — which is now being promoted as a single four years after its release — has climbed to No.7, making it the artist’s 41st song in the Top 10. Other tracks in the coveted upper slot include Swift’s “Karma (feat. Ice Spice),” Selena Gomez and Rema’s “Calm Down,” Luke Combs’ “Fast Car,” and Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers.”

