Patsy Cline’s Definitive ‘Greatest Hits’ Set Gets New Vinyl Collector’s Edition

Patsy Cline 'Greatest Hits' artwork - Courtesy: UMG Nashville

Patsy Cline’s definitive, posthumous Greatest Hits compilation of 1967 is to receive a new vinyl collector’s edition on November 10, celebrating what would have been the 91st birthday of the country heroine and first female inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Shop the best of Patsy Cline’s discography on vinyl and more.

One of the most enduring of career retrospectives, the album has reached new generations of admirers of Cline over more than 55 years, and was certified ten times platinum in the US alone by the RIAA in 2005. The new edition will be available to purchase exclusively at uDiscover Music, Sound of Vinyl, and via UMG Nashville, pressed on white vinyl and featuring newly-created contemporary pink cover art and packaging.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the collection was certified double platinum in 1989, making Cline the first female country music artist to sell more than two million copies of an album. In 2001, the album was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest stay on the country chart by a female artist, with 722 weeks, and for 251 weeks – almost five years – at No.1.

Walkin' After Midnight

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Cline’s Greatest Hits, first released by Decca four years after her untimely death, anthologizes her Top 10 hits between 1957 and 1963, including her first hit “Walkin’ After Midnight,” a Billboard country chart No.2 and pop No.12; her first country No.1 “I Fall To Pieces,” anoher pop No.12; and perhaps her most enduring song, the peerless “Crazy,” a No.2 on the country chart that went to No.9 pop in the fall of 1961.

The LP also contains Cline’s third crossover hit, the country chart-topper “She’s Got You,” and the further hits “So Wrong,” “Strange,” “Why Can’t He Be You,” “Back In Baby’s Arms,” “You’re Stronger Than Me,” and the posthumously-released “Sweet Dreams (Of You),” “Faded Love,” and “Leavin’ On Your Mind,” which all became Top 10 country favorites after her death.

At the top of this year, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton reprised “Walkin’ After Midnight” for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, and last weekend, Cline’s birthday was marked at the Annual Patsy Cline Block Party in her hometown of Winchester, Va. She was laid to rest there in 1963, with an epitaph reading: “Death Cannot Kill What Never Dies: Love.”

Pre-order the vinyl collector’s edition of Patsy Cline’s Greatest Hits, which is released on November 10.