Peach PRC Announces Album, ‘Porcelain’

Peach PRC has announced her debut album, Porcelain. The highly anticipated release from the Australian pop star is out March 20 and will be available on vinyl and CD via the official Peach PRC store.

“I’m in the middle of becoming someone else,” Peach says. “The last time I did that was years ago, when I became Peach Porcelain from Shaylee, and entered into the world of stripping and everything that came with that. Now, it feels like I’m in another porcelain stage.”

Peach PRC - Out Loud (Official Visualiser)

The announcement arrives alongside the release of Porcelain’s second single, “Out Loud,” a yearning anthem about wanting a love to be seen without fear or consequence.

Peach PRC says of the song, “Everything about the way I wrote ‘Out Loud,’ down to the intonation and the drum pattern, was to make it feel desperate. Sometimes I’m writing from a very naive and human place because I want to remember how it felt. I don’t want to look back on a song about how I know deep down that a closeted relationship can’t last, that I’m accepting that with maturity and moving on, when really I’m holding on, stamping my feet, crying in anguish and refusing to accept that my love could be doomed. I don’t want it to be self-delusion or blind faith; I want to believe that despite thousands of love stories like mine throughout history that all ended the same way, somehow mine is different, because it has to be. “

Porcelain features production by Konstantin Kersting (Tones and I, Milky Chance, Mallrat), Larzz Principato (Dua Lipa, Tate McRae, Halsey), Harry Charles (King Princess, One Republic, Renee Rapp), and Space Primates (FIFTY FIFTY, Alesso, Stray Kids). Co-writers include Ryan Linvill (Dermot Kennedy, Conan Gray, and Chappell Roan’s “Casual”) and JBACH (Ava Max, Jason Derulo, Stray Kids).

Peach PRC - Miss Erotica (Official Video)

Porcelain is led by the lead single “Miss Erotica,” a love letter to erotic performance and showgirls. The track peaked at #1 Most Played on triple j and arrived with a music video directed by Marias Jones.

Peach PRC recently announced her Wandering Spirit Tour, which will travel across Australia and New Zealand. She has been announced to perform at Tasmania’s Party In The Paddock Festival in February 2026.

In 2023, Peach PRC dropped her Manic Dream Pixie EP, which debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

