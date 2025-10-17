Peggy Lee’s ‘Mirrors’ Receives 50th Anniversary Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

In celebration of 50 years of Peggy Lee’s Mirrors 1975 album, a newly expanded golden anniversary edition has been released today on all digital platforms via UMe, in collaboration with Peggy Lee Associates and Leiber/Stoller Productions.

The remastered edition adds seven bonus tracks (five of which are previously unreleased) to the original album’s 10-song tracklist: “I Ain’t Here,” “The Best Thing,” “Love Me or Leave Me,” “Crazy Life,” “Daddy, What I Do (The Climb),” “Saved,” and “Don Juan.” With the new update, Mirrors: Golden Anniversary features Peggy Lee’s entire A&M Records song catalog. The additional bonus tracks showcase Lee’s musical dexterity, from the R&B-inspired “Daddy What I Do (The Climb)” and “I Ain’t Here,” to shout-style gospel on “Saved,” and smooth jazz on “The Best Thing.” Peggy Lee’s interpretation of “Love Me or Leave Me,” a 1928 American standard she first recorded for her acclaimed 1953 album Black Coffee, received a new makeover on Mirrors with a ‘70s disco beat.

Love Me Or Leave Me

Mirrors, originally released in October 1975, was created by legendary rock n’ roll songwriting and production team Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, whose lyrics and melodies are anchored by Johnny Mandel’s arrangements, and of course, Peggy Lee’s signature velvety vocals. The late singer previously stated Mirrors “reflects on people—their experience, memories, happiness, sadness—and takes you on a cruise: a voyage of the mind.” In 1976, Mirrors earned a Grammy nomination for Best Album Package.

Peggy Lee’s legacy remains as relevant as ever since her passing in 2002. Back in February, the fourth edition of the From The Vaults series was released, which highlighted rare jazz collaborations and vocal duets from the iconic singer-songwriter’s career. In May, DJ and producer HoneyLuv, known for her breakout tech-house hit “365 (Thr33 6ix 5ive),” shared her remix of Peggy Lee’s signature song “Fever.” The track also doubled as the official tunnel entrance song for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever team, who used it for all home games during the May-September season.

Listen to the expanded edition of Peggy Lee’s Mirrors now.