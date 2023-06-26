Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Many More For John Wetton Tribute Concert

John Wetton - Photo: Rob Monk/Classic Rock Magazine/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Late and much-respected progressive rock vocalist and bassist John Wetton will be celebrated at a star-studdded memorial concert in August, staged for family and friends but also to be streamed for general viewing. Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Geoff Downes, Roger Chapman, Chris Difford, Mel Collins, Annie Haslam, Phil Manzanera, and Martin Orford are among those taking part.

Shop the best of Asia’s discography on vinyl.

The event, announced by Wetton’s wife Lisa, son Dylan, and QEDG Management, will take place at Trading Boundaries in East Sussex on August 3. Proceeds will go to Macmillan Caring Locally, the charity that cared for Wetton at the end of his life. The former member of Family, King Crimson, Uriah Heep, Wishbone Ash, Roxy Music, U.K., Asia, and his own band died in January 2017 at the end of 67.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wetton’s wife Lisa and son Dylan, along with QEDG Management announce that a memorial concert will be held in memory of Wetton at Trading Boundaries in East Sussex on August 3 for his family and friends. The event will be streamed for the general public. Further funds will be raised via a concurrent online auction featuring unique lots, one of which is a guitar owned by Wetton.

Asia - Don't Cry (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“I am very excited to be a part of the upcoming John Wetton Tribute,” says Downes, keyboard player with Yes and Asia. “As you all know, I had a very close and unique writing partnership with John, and we were dear friends, brothers and band mates for many years.

“To honor John’s legacy in this way with so many of his former musicians, colleagues and family gathered together, shows just what an enormous amount of love, gratitude and respect so many of us held for John and his music,” Downes continues. “It’s going to be a wonderful celebration spanning the whole of John’s amazing career. I am very much looking forward to it. See you all there.”

John Wetton - An Extraordinary Life - Streaming Tribute Concert

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Downes will co-host the memorial along Hackett, artist Roger Dean, and Prog magazine editor Jerry Ewing. Also contributing will be Chris Braide of Downes Braide Association, Jim Cregan (Family), David Cross (King Crimson), Dave Kilminster (Roger Waters), John Mitchell (Lonely Robot), Guy Pratt (Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets), Jay Schellen and Billy Sherwood (Yes), Harry Whitely, Laurie Wisefield (Wishbone Ash) and the Paul Green Rock Academy.

Dylan Wetton notes: “I am delighted and humbled that so many legendary artists who worked with my Dad over the years have agreed to come together both to honour him and raise vital funds for the charity which supported him during his last days. I cannot think of a better way to celebrate my Dad’s life and the incredible musical legacy he has left behind. It’s going to be an amazing night, a unique event – which is exactly what my Dad deserves.”

Streaming tickets for the John Wetton tribute concert can be bought here.