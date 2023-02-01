Robert Plant And Alison Krauss Announce New ‘Raising The Roof’ Dates

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced the next leg of their North American Raising The Roof tour, in support of 2021’s celebrated Raise The Roof album.

The pair, who played 40 shows across nine countries between June and September last year, will pick up again at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Louisiana on April 25, and finish the run on July 5 at the Toronto Budweiser Stage, Ontario.

“We had a really great time last time, and I have no doubt we would have fun again,” Krauss told Classic Rock last year, referring to dates supporting the pair’s 2007 album Raising Sand. “It was a really great, spontaneous live show. We had incredible musicians and it had its own life.”

Back at the end of November, the duo’s performance on CMT Crossroads aired, marking the 20th anniversary of the influential live series and the duo’s return to its stage for the first time since 2008.

The Grammy-winning artists’ new appearance in the 15th season of the much-loved show aired on CST. Having first played together on CMT Crossroads in the wake of the 2007 release of their multi-million-selling first recording collaboration Raising Sand, they reappeared after the arrival almost exactly a year ago of the similarly acclaimed Raise The Roof, released in November 2021.

The 90-minute special features tracks from both albums by the two distinguished vocalists and their band, including “High And Lonesome,” “Can’t Let Go,” and “Gone Gone Gone,” as well as interpretations of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” and “When the Levee Breaks.”

The album has also been nominated for three trophies at the 65th Grammy Awards, to be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. It’s been shortlisted for Best Americana Album, for “Going Where The Lonely Go” (previously a 1982 country No.1 for Merle Haggard) as Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and for “High & Lonesome,” written by Plant and the album’s producer T Bone Burnett.

Visit Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ official website for more information.