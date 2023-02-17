Role Model Returns With New Single ‘A Little More Time’

Role Model - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Role Model has released his brand-new single entitled “a little more time,” along with an accompanying music video.

The track is Role Model’s first release of the new year and comes fresh off the heels of his highly successful “TOURx 2022” world tour in support of his debut album Rx, where he played larger venues than ever before and took his show overseas for the first time.

The tour included performances at several major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Hangout Festival, Austin City Limits, and more, and it wrapped with a sold-out show at The Palladium in Los Angeles where he played to 3,800 fans, marking it Role Model’sbiggest show in LA to date.

“a little more time” is about feeling stagnant in life and realizing that your romantic partner is the motivating factor to escape the funk. The guitar-driven love song comes with a very special, home video-style music video directed by Emma Chamberlain and Tucker Pillsbury, filmed, and edited by Emma Chamberlain.

Additionally, this week, GQ Hype unveiled their Valentine’s Day issue with Role Model and Emma Chamberlain on the cover, along with GQ’s Couples Quiz.

Back in August, Role Model released “cross your mind,” his first single since releasing Rx. The supremely infectious and catchy song was co-produced by Jonah Shy and Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Niall Horan), who also co-wrote the track with Tucker while he was on tour.

The song is about longing for someone, the excitement of the chase, and the fantasy of what could be. Packed with trademark Role Model lines that are effortlessly relatable, vulnerable, and overall encapsulating from start to finish, “cross your mind” is also available now at all digital retail providers via Interscope Records.

The fun, lighthearted, and Risky Business-inspired music video, directed by Dylan Knight, follows Role Model as he performs through a gorgeous suburban home. Tucker’s performance builds, becoming louder and more of a spectacle as the song progresses, making it seem as though he is trying harder and harder to grab someone’s attention.

Buy or stream “a little more time.”