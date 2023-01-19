The Rolling Stones And Mick Jagger Officially Join TikTok

The Rolling Stones - Photo: John Stoddart (Courtesy of Artist)

Start Me Up… The Rolling Stones and Mick Jagger are now playing on TikTok!

An iconic band that needs no introduction, The Rolling Stones have officially joined TikTok (@TheRollingStones), enabling creators from around the world to access their full music catalog on the platform. For the first time, the TikTok community will be able to use the band’s iconic tracks in their video creations. Users will be able to create covers and remixes of iconic hits like “Start Me Up,” “It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It)” & “Miss You.” These tracks are all available on the TikTok Sounds Page.

Shop The Rolling Stones discography on vinyl and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

A chance meeting between Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at Dartford train station in England in 1961 and a shared love of Muddy Waters and Chuck Berry led to the emergence of one of the greatest rock and roll bands of all time. Over sixty years later, TikTok welcomes The Rolling Stones, who will bring their world-renowned catalog of songs to the community.

Legendary frontman Mick Jagger will also be joining TikTok with his own personal account [@jagger]. He joins band mate Keith Richards who arrived on the platform last year [@officialkeef]. Fans can follow both accounts as well as the band’s official channel, which will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content from live shows, studio recording & more. The band have also posted their first videos, featuring rare archive footage & encouraging fans to perform, move & dress like the Stones.

To celebrate their onboarding, TikTok will be launching the official hashtag #TheRollingStones. Creators can get involved by sharing their best covers and remixes – whether it’s a sped-up version or an acoustic rendition of their favourite song by the band. We’ll also be inviting creators to move like Jagger, shred like Keith and show off their best stones-inspired looks.

Fans on TikTok can also enjoy a brand new guest playlist curated by the band. The playlist features 44 hit tunes from their catalog including “Start Me Up,” “It’s Only Rock ‘N Roll (But I Like It),” “Miss You,” “Angie,” “Beast Of Burden” & more.

There has been incredible demand for The Rolling Stones as the community have been clamoring for the bands catalog. The hashtags #TheRollingStones and #RollingStones have over 500 million views combined prior to the band’s onboarding, with creators paying homage to the group’s incredible contribution to music through instrumental covers, ‘finish the lyric’ challenges, Keith Richards appreciation posts and their best Mick Jagger singing impressions. With such creativity and enthusiasm for The Rolling Stones already, it will be fascinating to see how the world’s most creative community uses the band’s catalog of tracks.

So if you’re a Mick Jagger, Rolling Stones or Keith Richards fan, head to the TikTok Sounds Page now and get creating.

Listen to the best of The Rolling Stones on Apple Music and Spotify.