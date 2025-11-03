ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
ADVERTISEMENT
Guns N Roses - Live Era 87-93
SIGN UP

‘The Best of Roxy Music’ Gets Color Vinyl Release

The 2LP collection celebrates one of the most innovative, influential, and stylish bands in the history of rock music.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Virgin Records

The Best of Roxy Music celebrates the legacy of one of the most innovative, influential, and stylish bands in the history of rock music. First released in 2001, the 2LP collection covers the band’s entire discography but is presented in reverse chronological order. It features hits like “Love Is the Drug,” “More Than This,” “Avalon,” “Virginia Plain,” and “Dance Away.” The Best of Roxy Music will be out in limited edition Transparent Green vinyl on November 21.

The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue
The Rolling Stones - Black & Blue

Roxy Music’s eponymous 1972 debut album opened with the playfully postmodern “Re-Make/Re-Model.” The band’s debut single, “Virginia Plain,” was not included but became a breakthrough hit and peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles chart. The period around their second album, 1973’s For Your Pleasure, is represented by “Do The Strand” and the non-album single “Pyjamarama.”

1973’s Stranded was Roxy Music’s third album and first following the departure of Eno. Previously, Bryan Ferry had been the sole writer of the group’s sounds. “Mother of Pearl” and the top 10 hit “Street Life” capture a more expansive Roxy Music. Their fourth album, 1974’s Country Life, edged away from art pop and closer to the mainstream with songs like “All I Want Is You” and “Out of the Blue.”

Roxy Music - More Than This

Click to load video

1975’s Siren was Roxy Music’s fifth album in three years. Its lead single, “Love Is the Drug,” was an immediate hit in the UK and found success in North America. It was followed by “Both Ends Burning.”

After a six year hiatus, Roxy Music returned with 1979’s Manifesto, represented here by the Top 5 hit singles “Angel Eyes,” and “Dance Away.” The following year’s Flesh + Blood featured three hit singles, “Over You,” “Same Old Scene,” and “Oh Yeah!”

The Best of Roxy Music features the group’s sole No. 1 single, a 1981 cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy,” which the band first performed as a tribute in the days after his murder. The positive reception encouraged the band to record the track. It has remained a fan favorite ever since. 1982’s Avalon, meanwhile, would turn out to be Roxy Music’s final album. Two of its hits, the title track and “More Than This,” tie a sleek bow on the band’s discography

Order Roxy Music’s greatest hits compilation on color vinyl now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness Super Deluxe 6LP
The Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
Super Deluxe 6LP
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
U2 - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns
‘Beautiful Day’: The Dawn Of A New Era For U2
Best Nico Songs - Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Best Nico Songs: 20 Enigmatic Classics From The Original Chelsea Girl
The music of the Sex Pistols rarely gets talked about, one reason is their imagery is just too seductive
Why Does The Sex Pistols’ Music Rarely Get Talked About?
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Guns N' Roses - Live Era
Guns N' Roses
Live Era '87-'93
4LP
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top