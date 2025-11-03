‘The Best of Roxy Music’ Gets Color Vinyl Release

Cover: Courtesy of Virgin Records

The Best of Roxy Music celebrates the legacy of one of the most innovative, influential, and stylish bands in the history of rock music. First released in 2001, the 2LP collection covers the band’s entire discography but is presented in reverse chronological order. It features hits like “Love Is the Drug,” “More Than This,” “Avalon,” “Virginia Plain,” and “Dance Away.” The Best of Roxy Music will be out in limited edition Transparent Green vinyl on November 21.

Roxy Music’s eponymous 1972 debut album opened with the playfully postmodern “Re-Make/Re-Model.” The band’s debut single, “Virginia Plain,” was not included but became a breakthrough hit and peaked at No. 4 on the UK Singles chart. The period around their second album, 1973’s For Your Pleasure, is represented by “Do The Strand” and the non-album single “Pyjamarama.”

1973’s Stranded was Roxy Music’s third album and first following the departure of Eno. Previously, Bryan Ferry had been the sole writer of the group’s sounds. “Mother of Pearl” and the top 10 hit “Street Life” capture a more expansive Roxy Music. Their fourth album, 1974’s Country Life, edged away from art pop and closer to the mainstream with songs like “All I Want Is You” and “Out of the Blue.”

1975’s Siren was Roxy Music’s fifth album in three years. Its lead single, “Love Is the Drug,” was an immediate hit in the UK and found success in North America. It was followed by “Both Ends Burning.”

After a six year hiatus, Roxy Music returned with 1979’s Manifesto, represented here by the Top 5 hit singles “Angel Eyes,” and “Dance Away.” The following year’s Flesh + Blood featured three hit singles, “Over You,” “Same Old Scene,” and “Oh Yeah!”

The Best of Roxy Music features the group’s sole No. 1 single, a 1981 cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy,” which the band first performed as a tribute in the days after his murder. The positive reception encouraged the band to record the track. It has remained a fan favorite ever since. 1982’s Avalon, meanwhile, would turn out to be Roxy Music’s final album. Two of its hits, the title track and “More Than This,” tie a sleek bow on the band’s discography

