Sam Smith Shares New Original Christmas Song ‘Night Before Christmas’

Sam Smith – Photo: Michael Bailey Gates (Courtesy of Cherry Create)

Sam Smith has shared their new original Christmas song, “Night Before Christmas,” as a new standalone single.

The track takes the form of a beautiful festive love ballad, with the British pop star softly singing over an arpeggiated guitar melody and twinkling piano notes. “Come rest your weary head on my chest/The year is behind us, we’re still at our best,” they tell a partner at one point. “The magic of Christmas is what’s coming next/So lean in and kiss me and all of the rest.”

Although “Night Before Christmas” comes as a singular release, it will be added to Smith’s previously released festive compilation, The Holly And The Ivy. That record was released in 2020 and features covers of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Fire On Fire (from Watership Down),” and the original song “The Lighthouse Keeper.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Night Before Christmas

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The festive single precedes Smith’s next album, Gloria, which is due for release on January 27, 2023, via EMI Records/Capitol Records. Last week (November 10), the record-breaking artist announced the tracklist for the album, which will feature collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez, and Koffee, alongside Smith’s smash hit team-up with Kim Petras, “Unholy.”

Made with longtime collaborators Jimmy Napes, Stargate, and Max Martin stablemate ILYA, Gloria is not only a creative revelation but something of a personal revolution for the celebrated artist. Lyrically, the subjects dive deep and wide, into contemporary narratives around sex, lies, passion, self-expression, and imperfection.

In a statement, Smith described the album as “emotional, sexual, and spiritual liberation.” “It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again,” he added. “Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record. And it feels like a coming of age.”

The star will take the record out on the road next year in the UK and Europe, with a run of arena dates kicking off in April.

Buy or stream “Night Before Christmas.”