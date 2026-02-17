Scorpions’ ‘Lonesome Crow’ Gets 60th Anniversary Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

In honor of the 60th anniversary of Scorpions‘ founding, the German rock band’s debut album is getting a new reissue. Lonesome Crow, which debuted in West Germany in 1972 before arriving in the United States in 1973, will be reissued on both CD and strictly limited colored vinyl in a gatefold cover. The cult classic album will be remastered from the original master tapes and remixed by Grammy winner Hans-Martin Buff. The album is available for pre-order now.

Beyond the music, the reissued Lonesome Crow will include liner note interviews with frontman Klaus Meine and guitarist Rudolf Schenker. “With Lonesome Crow, we were just a young band trying to find our way, trying to shape an artistic style to find the SCORPIONS DNA. There was a ballad with ‘In Search Of Peace Of Mind’ and a psychedelic rocker with the title track, ‘I’m Goin’ Mad’ was a great rocker with Michael Schenker playing great solos,” recalled Meine in a 2010 interview with Blabbermouth.net. “We were just a young band with talented guys with no idea on where to go from here. We brought in Uli Roth who had a Hendrix influence and Rudolf and I became a songwriter team. When Matthias Jabs joined the band, we found our style, fast riffs but great melodies along with the power ballads.”

The remixed and remastered Lonesome Crow is just the latest way the band has marked 60 years since their founding. Last year, the group shared Coming Home Live, a live album recorded in their home city of Hanover, Germany. The band spent much of 2025 on the road, performing across Europe and Latin America before performing a series of shows in Las Vegas in late 2025. Scorpions’ most recent album, Rock Believer, arrived in 2022, and topped charts in Poland and Belgium, and reached number 2 on the Hard Rock charts in the United States. That album was recorded in Hanover and mixed in Berlin.

