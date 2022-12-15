Siouxsie Sioux Announces First Live Show In A Decade

Siouxsie Sioux - Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Siouxsie Sioux has confirmed her first live performance in a decade.

The former Siouxsie & The Banshees singer will headline the 2023 installment of the Latitude Festival at Henham Park in Suffolk, UK. The four-day festival, taking place between July 20 and 23, also promises performances from Pulp, Paolo Nutini, George Ezra and more. Tickets are now on sale.

Sioux last performed live at Yoko Ono’s Meltdown Festival in 2013. Her most recent recording came in 2015 with the release of a song called “Love Crime,” which soundtrack the series finale of the UK series Hannibal.

Earlier this year, Siouxsie and the Banshees announced All Souls, a new archival album celebrating the autumn season. Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega also credited the band for inspiring her viral goth dance.

Latitude Festival Director Melvin Benn commented: “What a privilege it is to welcome the iconic Siouxsie Sioux to the Latitude Festival. Siouxsie has been an enduring trailblazer, and her impact across musical culture is colossal. Uncompromisingly defiant, Siouxsie’s powerful body of work is incomparable. There has never been a live performer like her, and there probably never will be!”

The first time Siouxsie graced the stage as a performer at the 100 Club Punk Festival back in 1976, she sang a chaotic punk-inspired rendition of “The Lord’s Prayer.” That evening triggered a unique career with Siouxsie & The Banshees that would take raw punk towards its refined offspring, post-punk.

In 2007, Siouxsie released her debut solo album, Mantaray, and the following year, she appeared at the World Soundtrack awards with the recently passed Angelo Badalamenti to perform “Careless Love” from John Maybury’s film The Edge of Love.

Most recently, Siouxsie took to the stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall as part of Yoko Ono’s ‘Meltdown’ in 2013, to perform an unprecedented two sold-out shows as a guest of the famed curator. Siouxsie surprised the 5000 attendees with an unannounced complete and full rendition of Siouxsie and the Banshees’ acclaimed third album, Kaleidoscope, alongside a myriad of hits from “Face to Face” to “Here Comes That Day.”

