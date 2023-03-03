Skaiwater Reinterprets ‘Rave,’ Releases It As New Project ‘Rave (NC)’

skaiwater, ‘rave (nc)’ - Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records

skaiwater has released rave (nc), a revived interpretation of their debut mixtape, rave. On the mixtape, skaiwater reintroduces their voice as they exercise with different genres.

skaiwater leans in towards an alternative sound, experimenting with sped up versions of their tracks that include remixes of blended EDM and Jersey club music. The mixtape features 12 songs and includes collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Xlovclo, Prentiss, and Destin Laurel.

@skaiwater - bones (nc) [Official Visualizer]

rave is a turning point of the journey that skaiwater has undertaken since their inventive sounds started catching the attention of listeners on Twitter a few years ago. They met Lil Nas X through that platform, became friends, and worked together on music—eventually garnering a writing credit on their 2020 hit “Holiday.”

Their approach has won the attention of other gifted collaborators over the years, including midwxst, who appeared on “Kamikaze Two,” the late Atlanta rapper Lil Keed, who gave a verse to “Work!” from skai’s first project Happy Hour, as well as Lil Uzi Vert on the remix of “miles.”

2022 was a breakthrough year for skaiwater and today, they continue to make waves. From mixtapes to breakout singles, “#miles” and “eyes,” their success has indisputably helped the buzzing star make their mark on the global map. The original version of “#miles” quickly connected with fans and has garnered over 66 million all time global streams, while hitting the Top 10 US Songs on TikTok.

It also earned skai a feature in YouTube’s Trending Artist on the Rise. Following suit, “eyes” has resonated worldwide too, reaching No.3, on TikTok’s US Top Songs. No slowing down in sight, skaiwater also opened for Lil Nas X’s “Long Live Montero Tour.”

Adding to an already impressive list of co-signs, skai also recently garnered praise from Doja Cat, who added the track “ihy” to her SoundCloud playlist. All this work has established the 22-year-old as one of the most daring, innovative young artists to surface in years.

