Soft Cell, Sir Tom Jones Confirmed For 2023 Hampton Court Palace Festival

Soft Cell

Soft Cell, Sir Tom Jones and Kool and The Gang have been added to the bill for the UK’s Hampton Court Palace Festival 2023. The annual summer series of spectacular open-air concerts returns to the royal landmark from June 6 to June 17.

Welsh music legend Tom will top the bill on June 14, synth-pop pioneers Soft Cell – comprising Marc Almond and David Ball – headline on June 7, and funk and soul legends Kool and The Gang on June 9.

Grace Jones, Kaiser Chiefs, Bjorn Again and Rick Astley were among the first acts confirmed to play the event. The Leeds hitmakers headline on June 10, the ABBA tribute act are set for June 16, while Astley will perform on June 17.

Artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s magnificent Tudor Palace and attendees can enjoy picnics, drinks and street food in the Palace Gardens, whilst waterside gazebos are also available to purchase for those that want to sit back and relax in luxury.

Last year, the likes of George Benson, Jack Savoretti, Crowded House and Kacey Musgraves wowed at HCP Festival.

Over the last 27 years, performers at the festival have included Kylie Minogue, Bastille, Nile Rogers & CHIC, Lionel Richie, Gary Barlow, Paloma Faith, The Beach Boys, Liza Minnelli, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Dionne Warwick, Andrea Bocelli, Bryan Adams, Katie Melua and Ringo Starr.

Tickets for Soft Cell and Kool and The Gang are on sale now. Tickets for Tom Jones go on general sale from Wednesday 8th March with an exclusive 24hr pre-sale to email subscribers on Tuesday March 7 via the event’s official website.

The Hampton Court Palace Festival 2023 includes the following shows:

Wednesday 7 June: Soft Cell

Thursday 8 June: Grace Jones

Friday 9 June: Kool and The Gang

Saturday 10 June: Kaiser Chiefs

Wednesday 14 June: Sir Tom Jones

Friday 16 June: Bjorn Again