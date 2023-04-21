Listen To Sparks’ Brand New Single ‘Veronica Lake’

Sparks - Photo courtesy of Island Records

Sparks have shared “Veronica Lake,” the second track from their hugely anticipated 26th studio album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, due Friday, May 26 via Island Records. You can check the track out below.

This musical account of the American film actress Veronica Lake, and her peek-a-boo hair, once again displays Sparks’ seemingly ceaseless ability to craft complete, intricately detailed stories within perfect three-minute pop masterpieces.

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte marks Sparks’ first release on the venerable Island Records label in close to five decades, following such classics as 1974’s landmark Kimono My House, highlighted of course by the indelible hit single “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us.” The new album is described by Ron and Russell Mael as a record that is “as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then or, for that matter, anytime throughout our career.”

Sparks - Veronica Lake (Lyric Video)

Prior to “Veronica Lake,” previously shared the album title track alongside a video starring Cate Blanchett. The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte also includes such instantly intriguing new musical vignettes as “Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight” and “Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is.” Both characteristically timeless and unequivocally modern, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte once again affirms that, after more than a half century making such masterpieces, Sparks remain inimitable, ingenious and, as ever, utterly one of a kind.

Sparks will celebrate The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte and much more with an extensive world tour that sees the band playing some of the biggest venues of their incredible career, with highlights including a pair of sold-out headline shows at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall (May 29 and 30) and the biggest headline show of Sparks’ more than fifty-year career, taking place on July 16 at the world famous Hollywood Bowl in their beloved hometown of Los Angeles. New shows in Nimes, Marseille and Tokyo have been added to the tour.

SPARKS TOUR 2023:

MAY

23 – Oxford, UK – New Theatre Oxford

24 – Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

26 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

27 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall

29 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

30 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

JUNE

2 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona

4 – Nimes, France – La Paloma

5 – Marseille, France – Espace Julien

8 – Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid

10 – Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto

13 – Paris, France – Le Grand Rex

14 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal

16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega

18 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

20 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal

22 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls

23 – Pilton, UK – Glastonbury

27 – New York, NY, USA – Beacon Theatre

28 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Keswick Theatre

30 – Washington, DC, USA – Lincoln Theatre

JULY

1 – Boston, MA, USA – The Wilbur

3 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Danforth Music Hall

5 – Chicago, IL, USA – Copernicus Center

6 – Milwaukee, WI, USA – Pabst Theater

8 – Kansas City, MO, USA – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

9 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

12 – Dallas, TX, USA – Texas Theatre

13 – Austin, TX, USA – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

16 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Hollywood Bowl †

22 – Tokyo, Japan – duo Music Exchange

24 – Osaka, Japan – Namba Hatch

25 – Tokyo, Japan – Line Cube Shibuya