Sparks’ New Single Warns That ‘Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is’

A 22-hour-old baby petitioning to be readmitted to the womb is the protagonist of the catchy punk-pop of “Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is,” the third single to be released from Sparks’ 26th studio album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, due Friday, May 26 via Island Records. You can see the song’s official video below.

“Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is” follows the release of “Veronica Lake,” Sparks’ musical account of the actress Veronica Lake, and her peek-a-boo hairstyle. The song once again displays Sparks’ seemingly ceaseless ability to craft complete, intricately detailed stories within perfect three-minute pop masterpieces.

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte was heralded with the release of its title track alongside an official music video featuring Cate Blanchett. The album also includes such instantly intriguing new musical vignettes as “Mona Lisa’s Packing, Leaving Late Tonight.”

Sparks - Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is (Official Video)

All of these songs are characteristically timeless and unequivocally modern as The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte once again affirms that, after more than a half-century making such masterpieces, Sparks remain inimitable, ingenious, and, as ever, utterly one of a kind. The album is described by Ron and Russell Mael as a record that is “as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then or, for that matter, anytime throughout our career.”

Sparks will celebrate The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte and much more with an extensive world tour that sees the band playing some of the biggest venues of their incredible career, with highlights including a pair of sold-out headline shows at London’s historic Royal Albert Hall (May 29 and 30). The North American leg of Sparks Tour 2023 gets underway Tuesday, June 27 at New York City’s Beacon Theatre and then culminates with the biggest headline show of Sparks’ more than fifty-year career, taking place Sunday, July 16 at the world-famous Hollywood Bowl in their beloved hometown of Los Angeles, CA. New shows in Nimes, Marseille and Tokyo have been added to the tour.

“We are thrilled to be back on tour again and to be able to share our joy with so many Sparks fans around the world,” said Sparks. “See you all soon! It’s a Sparks show, a Sparks show, a Sparks show tonight!”

