Squeeze’s Video For Vintage ‘Black Coffee In Bed’ Arrives In High Definition

Squeeze in 1982. Photo: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Squeeze have shared the video for “Black Coffee In Bed” as the latest in the series of remastered HD clips by the much-loved British band. It’s the first time it has been available in any official or high quality version, more than 40 years after the song’s release.

The video was directed by Steve Barron, then one of the most in-demand names in the world of promotional music films. His videography already included The Jam’s “Going Underground” and the Human League’s “Don’t You Want Me” among others, to which, soon after making the Squeeze video, he would add Eddy Grant’s “I Don’t Wanna Dance” and “Electric Avenue” and Toto’s “Africa.”

Barron then became even more prominent as the director of some of the most celebrated videos ever made, such as Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” A-ha’s “Take On Me,” and Dire Straits’ “Money For Nothing.” He then directed such films as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) and Coneheads (1993), later having producer and executive producer roles in film and television.

“Black Coffee In Bed,” written by Squeeze’s indomitable partnership of Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, was the first single from the band’s fifth album, Sweets From A Stranger. In the video, Difford mimes the guitar solo that was actually played on the record, as usual, by Tilbrook; the track’s backing vocalists, Elvis Costello and Paul Young, do not appear on screen.

The song reached No.51 in the UK chart and made the Top 30 of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock in the US. It continues to be a highlight of Squeeze’s live shows, including on their recent Food For Thought tour of the UK, on which they raised funds for food bank charity the Trussell Trust. The band already have a number of festival appearances lined up for this summer, starting with the Sign of the Times Festival on June 17. More details at their website.

