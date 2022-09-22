Stormzy Returns With ‘Mel Made Me Do It,’ Drops Cameo-Filled Video

Stormzy - Photo: Andrew Timms

Stormzy has returned with a brand new single and cameo-filled video, “Mel Made Me Do It,” which is a reference to his long-time personal stylist, Melissa’s Wardrobe.

The searing seven-minute track arrives with a 10-minute visual that includes appearances from José Mourinho, Usain Bolt, Louis Theroux, Dave, and more. The video was directed by British filmmaker KLVDR.

STORMZY - MEL MADE ME DO IT

The track features a poignant monologue written by British lyricist Wretch 32 and narrated by British actress Michaela Cole and a guest vocal appearance Stylo G. On the track, Stormzy spits, “I’ve been the goat for so long I guess it’s not exciting when I win/ Boo-hoo someone grab the violins.” See the full list of cameo appearances below. The track was produced by Knox Brown and mixed by MixedByAli.

Back in 2020, Stormzy became the first signee to Universal Music Group UK’s new frontline label 0207 Def Jam.

Born in London, Ghanaian brothers Alec and Alex Boateng serve as co-presidents of 0207 Def Jam, launched on November 25. Alex comes to the label from Island Records where he served as president of their first Urban Division. Similarly, Alec makes the move from Warner Music where he was co-head of A&R at Atlantic Records.

Since his debut in the early 2010s, Stormzy has become one of England’s most critically acclaimed artists. A six-time BRIT Award-nominee, the grime rapper was awarded British Male Solo Artist in both 2020 and 2018 and took home a British Album trophy for Gang Signs & Prayer in 2018.

Buy or stream “Mel Made Me Do It.”

Full list of cameo appearances listed below in alphabetical order:

Brenda Edwards

Clint Cortez

Daniel Louisy

Dave

Dinah Asher-Smith

Gabrielle

Headie One

Henriee Kwushue

Ian Wright

Jade LB (A.K.A. Keisha The Sket)

Jazzie B

Jenny Francis

JME

Jonathan Ross

Jose Mourinho

Julie Adenuga

Little Simz

Louis Theroux

Malorie Blackman

Megaman

Melissa’s Wardrobe

Nella Rose

No Signal FM (Taja Boodie, Huda Ahmed, RBC (Anthony Ewetade), Jojo Sonubi, David Sonubi)

Posty (of GRM Daily)

Rashid (of Link Up TV)

Stylo G

Tanisha Edwards

Tiana Major9

Trevor Nelson

Usain Bolt

Walé Adeyemi

Yianni Charalambous

Zeze Mills

Also present are Stormzy’s own family during the kitchen scene along with his personal chef, Chef Vickz