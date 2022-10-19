Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Lyric Billboards Appear In São Paulo And Nashville

Taylor Swift Billboard in Nashville - Photo: Courtesy of Spotify/DKC Public Relations

Last night, October 18, Spotify and Taylor Swift revealed more lyrics from Midnights.

In São Paulo, Brazil, the following lyrics were shard on a billboard: “Just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line.” And then bringing it back to where it all began, the following lyrics were shared on a billboard in Nashville: “Did you ever have someone kiss you in a crowded room?” These lyrics follow reveals made in New York City and London. “I should not be left to my own devices,” the screen in Times Square read.

On Monday, October 17, Swift confirmed plans for some imminent music videos from her upcoming album Midnights, as well as activities for its release week. The star’s 10th studio album arrives on Friday (October 21) and will be accompanied by a slew of visuals, performances and more.

Swift shared a video on Instagram on the 17th sharing a glimpse at her upcoming schedule. “Mark your calendars!” She wrote in the caption. “Meet the Midnights Manifest.” The clip features a whiteboard with the days October 20 to 28 written out and filled in with different events.

As the clip reveals, a teaser trailer will be released for the record during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video this Thursday (October 20). On Friday, the album’s release will be joined by a “special very chaotic surprise,” plus the “Anti-Hero” music video premiere, a #TSAntiHeroChallenge on YouTube Shorts, and lyric videos for other tracks on the album.

On Monday (October 24), Swift will appear on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, while a second music video will be released on Tuesday. The release week concludes with an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in the UK, while the other days are filled with requests to stream the album and buy the record from local record stores.

