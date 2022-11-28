The Charlatans And Ride Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Tim Burgess of The Charlatans - Photo: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

The Charlatans and Ride have announced plans for a North American co-headline tour, set to begin January 30, 2023 at New York City’s Webster Hall and then continue through a February 18 finale at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets for all announced dates go on sale Friday, December 2 at 10 am (local).

In 1993, The Charlatans and Ride co-headlined Daytripper—two now-legendary concert events held in the British seaside towns of Brighton and Blackpool. The upcoming North American tour will once again see the two bands trading off the headline slot each night, with both performing classic albums in full–The Charlatans performing 1992’s landmark sophomore LP, Between 10th and 11th, and Ride performing 1990’s debut masterpiece, Nowhere–along with a selection of greatest hits, fan favorites, and more.

The Charlatans have been on a remarkable journey for over three decades, from their beginnings as 1990 Manchester scene hopefuls to their current role as one of the most durable and treasured bands in British music, joined by a passionate and loyal following that has given them lasting success. Somehow, the band have not just carried on during this run but adapted and transformed. The classic Charlatans sound–driving Hammond organ, Northern Soul and house-influenced rhythms, swaggering guitars, and Tim Burgess’s sunny yet somehow yearning vocals–is instantly recognizable.

Hailed by PopMatters as “a certifiable classic,” Between 10th and 11th was originally released in 1992 and features such classic singles as “Tremolo Song,” “I Don’t Want To See The Sights,” and the band’s biggest US hit to date, “Weirdo.” More recently, The Charlatans celebrated their own 30th anniversary with 2021’s career-spanning best-of, A Head Full of Ideas, and a similarly titled 2021-22 world tour.

In addition, frontman Tim Burgess has created the hugely popular Tim’s Twitter Listening Party, an ongoing series of real-time album playbacks via Twitter, featuring stories from bands and fans, rarely seen images, and exclusive insights and anecdotes from the artists who created some of music’s most iconic albums.

