The Marcus King Band Expands 2026 Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

The Marcus King Band is about to have a very busy summer. The beloved Southern rock unit has expanded its Darling Blue Pt. 2 tour to 39 dates, a stretch of shows that will keep King and his bandmates on the road for big chunks of May, June, and July, plus a few more gigs in September for good measure.

The tour, named for the Marcus King Band’s acclaimed 2025 album Darling Blue, will feature support from special guests Penelope Road and Willow Avalon on select dates. King and his compatriots will make their way through major markets including New York, Chicago, Boston and Atlanta. On May 27, they’ll be back home in Nashville to headline Marcus King Band and Friends, a special performance at Municipal Auditorium.

Presale begins this Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by general onsale starting this Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be on sale at King’s website, marcuskingofficial.com. Ahead of the tour, Marcus King Band will post up at NYC’s famed Blue Note Jazz Club for a weeklong residency on March 13-19. They’ll then tour Australia and return to North America for appearances at festivals including Stagecoach, Bourbon & Beyond, and Gulf Coast Jam.

Following three straight solo efforts, Darling Blue was King’s first album co-billed to his bandmates since 2018. To record it, they decamped to Macon, Georgia’s Capricorn Studios, site of seminal recordings by Southern rock forebears like the Allman Brothers Band. The Allmans factored into the album in a small way too, as Richard Brent from The Big House Allman Brothers Band Museum volunteered Gregg Allman’s ’66 Guild Starfire bass for use on a track.

Marcus King, The Marcus King Band - Blue Ridge Mountain Moon (Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Darling Blue was rhapsodically received upon its release last September and was named one of Nashville’s best albums of 2025 by The Tennessean at year’s end. In a rave review, Saving Country Music praised the album’s balance of country excursions and the group’s signature blend of Southern rock, soul, and classic R&B: “Commitment, gratefulness, adulation, and maturation through his sobriety is the story this soulful, Southern rock album tells, while utilizing country music influences to give it that inviting down home feel.”

Buy Marcus King’s Darling Blue here.