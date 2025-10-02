ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pulp - Different Class
ADVERTISEMENT
Pulp - Different Class
ADVERTISEMENT
Pulp - Different Class
SIGN UP

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’

The super deluxe limited edition release will arrive as a 6LP set.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

The Smashing Pumpkins are celebrating 30 years of their diamond-certified magnum opus, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, with a super deluxe limited edition 6LP reissue.

The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged
The Cranberries - MTV Unplugged

The new edition will include all-time singles like “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” “1979,” “Zero,” and “Tonight, Tonight” plus over 80 minutes of unreleased Infinite Sadness Tour 1996 audio. Additionally, the release features a hardbound book with all-new liner notes from Billy Corgan, a custom Tarot card set, and seven frameable lithographs, all housed in a velvet-wrapped rigid slipcase in a cloth carrying bag. The album will also be available as a 4CD package, a 4CD SHM-CD package, and on digital formats.

Praised for its ambitious scope, diverse sound and emotional depth, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness earned the band seven Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year and is widely regarded as a cohesive, powerful work of art and one of the greatest albums of all time.

“I wrote something like over 50 songs and we recorded this entire pile of stuff,” Corgan recalled for Rolling Stone in 2012 about the album. “Flood wanted to record Mellon Collie in [our rehearsal space] Pumpkinland in Chicago, he liked the way we played in there and thought we’d be more comfortable. [Looking back] Mellon Collie is a very dark album and the production is fairly stark in some places, but there’s something about the darkness of it all that really resonated.”

In a statement about the live recordings included in the new anniversary edition, Corgan had this to say: “Unearthing these live recordings from the original lineup’s true, last large-scale tour was a labour of love, and for me certainly bittersweet,” says Corgan. “Once we blew apart in 1996, we were never quite the same—emotionally or spiritually. Thankfully, one can hear in these tapes the raw power that such nascent faith afforded us then, and the will and wisdom to persevere that followed.”

The Pumpkins will also mark the anniversary with two unique collaborations. In late November, Billy Corgan joins the Lyric Opera of Chicago for A Night of Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, a seven-show run reimagining the album with new orchestrations, an operatic cast, and costumes by House of Gilles. The celebration continues October 21 with The Mellon Collie Sessions, a limited-edition Vosges Haut-Chocolat box set featuring six custom chocolate bars inspired by the album’s most iconic songs.

This isn’t the first monumental reissue to emerge from The Smashing Pumpkins this year. Machina—the final Smashing Pumpkins album released before the band’s initial breakup in 2000—received the box set treatment and was released on August 25 in honor of the album’s 25th anniversary.

Order The Smashing Pumpkins’s Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness (30th Anniversary Edition) on vinyl or CD now.

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Comments are temporarily disabled and will return shortly.
The Beatles
The Beatles
Anthology Collection
12LP Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Rolling Stones - Black And Blue 5LP and Blu-ray
The Rolling Stones
Black And Blue
5LP and Blu-ray
ORDER NOW
Various Artists
Various Artists
Classic Holiday Singles Box
14 x 7in Singles
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
‘Redemption Song’: The Story Behind Bob Marley’s Timeless Anthem
100 Greatest Album Covers
The Best Album Covers: 100 Pioneering Record Designs
Best Amy WInehouse songs
Best Amy Winehouse Songs: 20 Soulful Essentials
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
John Lennon
John Lennon
Power To The People
Super Deluxe Box Set
ORDER NOW
The Black Crowes
The Black Crowes
Amorica
5LP Super Deluxe Edition
ORDER NOW
Carly Rae Jepsen - E•MO•TION 2LP
Carly Rae Jepsen
E•MO•TION
Magenta Swirl Color Vinyl 2LP
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top