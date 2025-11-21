The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour Becomes Top-Selling Tour By A Male Artist In History

Photo: Kevin Wong, Courtesy of Live Nation

The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour has officially surpassed $1 billion in revenue, making it the highest-grossing tour by a solo male artist of all time.

The tour, which kicked off in July 2022 and will conclude in September 2026, featured over 40 sold-out performances on the 2025 North American stadium leg alone. It shattered venue records nationwide, with The Weeknd becoming the top-grossing Black male artist at venues in New York, Denver, Santa Clara, Seattle, and Houston, among others. In Toronto, he broke the all-time record for most shows by a male solo artist at Rogers Centre with six performances, while also setting attendance records for an R&B male artist in multiple cities.

The monumental achievement comes following the announcement of 2026 dates across Mexico, Brazil, Europe, and the UK. Since launching, the tour has sold more than 7.5 million tickets across 153 shows, traveling through North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia. Beyond commercial success, the After Hours Til Dawn tour has also had significant philanthropic impact—to date, The Weeknd has donated more than $8.5 million to the XO Humanitarian Fund and Global Citizen, with additional proceeds from the 2026 leg earmarked for the World Food Programme through Global Citizen.

The tour is set to continue in 2026 with over 40 additional dates, starting April 20 in Mexico City. The international run includes multiple nights in cities like Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, London, and Madrid. For the 2026 dates, one dollar equivalent from each ticket sold will be donated to support quality education for children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and the UN World Food Programme’s efforts to combat global hunger. Fans can also earn free tickets by taking action to end extreme poverty through Global Citizen.

These are far from the first records The Weeknd has broken in 2025. In August, his hit “Blinding Lights” became the first-ever song to reach five billion streams on Spotify, and in July, he landed a record-breaking 28th entry into Spotify’s billions club with his song “Timeless.” He released his most recent album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, in January 2025 alongside a film of the same name starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

