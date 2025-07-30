ADVERTISEMENT
Bob Marley - Uprising
Bob Marley - Uprising
Bob Marley - Uprising
The Weeknd Lands Record 28th Entry Into Spotify’s Billions Club With ‘Timeless’

The Playboi Carti-assisted song is featured on the pop star’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow.’

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

The Weeknd has just landed his 28th entry into Spotify’s Billions Club with “Timeless.” The Playboi Carti-assisted song is featured on the singer’s 2025 LP, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

During the introduction, The Weeknd introduces the song’s themes of joyful positivity and optimism. He mysteriously croons: “Sun is shining, it’s over/ It’s tomorrow/ Bathe yourself in the light, in your love/ XO.”

The song was a commercial hit, peaking at No.3 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No.8 on the Billboard Global 200. Additionally, the song reached the top ten on charts in 15 different countries. The remix, which arrived in May, also features rap superstar Doechii.

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - Timeless

The latest addition to the illustrious club follows The Weeknd’s January 2025 entries, “In Your Eyes” from 2020’s After Hours and his Future collaboration “Low Life” from the rapper’s 2016 project EVOL.

Back In November 2024, it was revealed that The Weeknd had become the first artist with 21 songs to hit one billion streams on the popular digital platform and several more of his songs have since been added. In December 2024, The Weeknd marked the milestone by performing an exclusive, 45-minute “Billions Club” concert in Los Angeles. The event was shot at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar and was produced by OBB Pictures. The document marked the first concert film-streaming experience on Spotify.

The Weeknd has the honor for most entries in Spotify’s Billions Club, but it’s not the only record he currently holds. Earlier this month, he broke the record for most shows by a male artist at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. He accomplished the feat with seven completely sold-out performances on his After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour.

After securing the record, the City of Inglewood also officially declared June 25–29 as “The Weeknd Week” to honor the global superstar’s impact, as he drew over 200,000 fans for the four sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium held on those dates. With seven total sold-out performances, a plaque was given to The Weeknd for the milestone.

Buy The Weeknd’s music on vinyl or CD now.

