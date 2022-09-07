The White Buffalo Announces Global Streaming Event

The White Buffalo - Photo: Javier Bragado/Redferns

As The White Buffalo prepares for the release of his eighth studio album Year Of The Dark Horse–out November 11 via Snakefarm Records–TWB has announced the worldwide live premiere of the film The White Buffalo: Year Of The Dark Horse set to air Thursday, September 29 in the U.K./Europe at 6:00 PM BST/7:00 PM CET, and in the U.S./North America at 6:00 PM PST/9:00 PM EST, via the premium global streaming platform Veeps.

Directly following the film, Jake Smith (The White Buffalo) will take part in a Live Q&A. Additionally, a one-time encore airing of the film and a third Live Q&A will take place on Sunday, October 2 (12:00 PM PST/3:00 PM EST/8:00 PM BST/9:00 PM CET). Tickets for The White Buffalo: Year Of The Dark Horse are on sale now at Veeps.com, as well as the Veeps App, Apple TV, Roku, and iOS/Android.

The White Buffalo - Year of the Dark Horse (Official Film Trailer)

A visual, artistic interpretation of the story of the album, The White Buffalo: Year Of The Dark Horse the film was created by Smith and features four different directors tackling each of the 12 songs on TWB’s forthcoming album. The unique film was produced by award-winning director Lee Diskin, and also features directors Gene Sung, Pete Macomber, and C.W. Mihlberger.

“My forthcoming album is a sonic and lyrical journey of one lunar year in one man’s life” says Jake Smith. “Four seasons in 12 songs…Loosely based on my twisted truths and adventures. I wanted to show the seasonal effect on the heart and the mind. I also wanted to abandon, sonically, everything. Escape the acoustic clutches and genres I’ve been associated with and shackled to. I wanted to make my headphones album. Every song bleeds into the next. I took it further and created a visual companion as an art film comprised of vignettes for each of the 12 songs. Part performance art, part cinema, The White Buffalo: Year Of The Dark Horse will take you, the listener and viewer, on the emotional roller coaster that is this album with a feast for the senses.”

