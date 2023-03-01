The Who Announce Summer Show With RPO At UK’s Royal Sandringham Estate

The Who - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Who have announced a one-off concert at the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Shop the best of The Who’s discography on vinyl and more.

The outdoor show will take place on Bank Holiday Monday August 28 and will be a memorable finale to the band’s 2023 The Who Hits Back! UK tour. Special guests will be Richard Ashcroft, and the Lightning Seeds. The concert is among the first extensive live music events to be held at the Royal Sandringham Estate, presented by Heritage Live.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Very pleased and excited for The Who to be one of the first artists to perform at the Country Home of the British Royal family on the Sandringham Estate.” said Pete Townshend. “Opening up the Estate to large scale concerts is a fantastic way of keeping us uplifted and enjoying congregation at what I’m sure will be a fabulous summer celebration. We can’t wait!”

Giles Cooper of Heritage Live added: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legend that is The Who. It doesn’t get any bigger and to have this iconic band accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic, in such a magnificent setting, will be the most amazing and magical experience. It will undoubtedly be a day and evening etched into the memories of all those who attend for the rest of our lives!”

5: 15

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The Who will perform music from throughout their near-60-year career, and as on the rest of The Who Hits Back! tour, there will be special sections devoted to the classic albums Tommy and Quadrophenia. This is the only show on the tour at which they will be accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

After they were forced to cancel their planned performance at the Nordoff Robbins Christmas Carol Service due to a scheduling conflict, they‘ll be donating part of their fee for this show to the music therapy charity, which was recently relaunched as Nordoff and Robbins. Ticket pre-sale begins at 9am UK time on March 8; tickets go on general sale at 9am on March 10.

Listen to the best of The Who on Apple Music and Spotify.