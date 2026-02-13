Tori Amos Announces New Album ‘In Times Of Dragons’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Tori Amos is gearing up to release her 18th studio album. In Times of Dragons, the singer and pianist’s first album since The Music Of Tori And The Muses last year, will hit shelves and streaming platforms on Friday, May 1. The album is available for pre-order now.

“In Times of Dragons is a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the ‘Dictator believing Lizard Demons’ in their usurpation of America,” says Amos in a press statement. Along with the news, Amos also shared a look at the cover art for the album, which comes from the artist Kasia Wozniak. “Each photograph was slowly composed, photographed, and processed. It felt magical to weave Tori’s work and vision with my own,” says Wozniak. “We moved from photograph to photograph with an intuitive rhythm, aligned in every shot. The process became a kind of ritual.”

The album will also spawn Amos’ largest tour in a decade, with stops across the United States and Europe. The European leg of the tour will kick off in Sheffield, UK on April 8 and stop in cities like Dublin, Amsterdam, London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Warsaw before concluding in Vilnius, Lithuania on May 30. The United States leg will begin on July 7 in West Palm Beach, and will hit New York City, Austin, Boston, Los Angeles, and many more before concluding in Seattle, Washington on September 2. Across both legs of the tour, Amos will perform 66 dates.

In Times of Dragons will be Amos’ fourth album in the past decade. Her last album, The Music Of Tori And The Muses, soundtracked the children’s book Tori and the Muses, and received a Grammy nomination for Best Children’s Music Album. Throughout her career, Amos has been nominated for nine Grammy awards, including five nominations for Best Alternative Music Album.

Buy Tori Amos’ In Times Of Dragons on vinyl here.