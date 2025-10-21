ADVERTISEMENT
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
The Beatles - Anthology 2025
Tucker Wetmore Launching 2026 Global Tour

The rising country superstar will traverse both sides of the Atlantic on his Brunette World Tour.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of MCA / Mercury Nashville

Tucker Wetmore, one of country music’s brightest young stars, is about to take his talents around the world. With the forthcoming Brunette World Tour, Wetmore will play venues across North America and Europe in the early months of 2026.

Running February through April, the 22-stop outing features support from special guests Dasha, Carter Faith, and Jacob Hackworth on select dates. “I’ve been lucky to play these songs for fans all over the country in the past year and a half, but getting to headline my own tour — and take it to fans in the U.K. and Europe for the first time — is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time,” Wetmore said in a statement to press. “I’m bringing some of my favorite people out on the road with me and you can bet we’re going to make it a party every night.”

Tucker Wetmore - Wine Into Whiskey (Official Lyric Video)

A presale for the U.S. leg pf the Brunette World Tour begins this Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. local time, followed by general onsale starting Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. local time. It’s the same for the EU and UK shows: Presales begin Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. local time, with general onsale Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. local time. A portion of each ticket sale supports Face the Fight, an organization supporting suicide prevention and mental health treatment for veterans.

Wetmore, a former football player from Washington, released his debut album What Not To this spring. Three singles from the album cracked the Billboard Hot 100, including his breakthrough smash “Wine Into Whiskey,” his highest-charting track “Wind Up Missin’ You,” and his most recent hit “3,2,1.” The country music establishment has taken notice of Wetmore’s rise, with the CMA Awards nominating Wetmore for New Artist of the Year this year.

