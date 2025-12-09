Tucker Wetmore Shares New Single “Proving Me Right”

Cover: Courtesy of MCA

Tucker Wetmore is putting an exclamation point on his 2025. The breakout country star has shared his first new music since the April release of debut album What Not To ahead of a high-profile TV performance.

Wetmore wrote his new single “Proving Me Right” with Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, and Chris Tompkins. A dreamy midtempo synth track with a danceable undercurrent, it finds Wetmore reflecting on an ex’s destructive patterns. “Go do what you wanna,” he sings on the chorus, “but all your doin’ me wrong is just proving me right.”

Tucker Wetmore - Proving Me Right (Official Lyric Video)

“Proving Me Right” arrives just weeks ahead of Wetmore’s appearance on the iconic New Year’s Eve broadcast Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. He’s confirmed to perform on the show, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and can be streamed on Hulu the next day. New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will be the latest in a string of televised spotlight moments for Wetmore, who performed on TODAY and Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year. He also attended the CMA Awards as a first-time nominee and performer last month.

Wetmore returned to the top of the charts this week as “3, 2, 1,” his latest hit from What Not To, ascended to No. 1 at country radio. It’s his second song to rule the country airwaves following “Wind Up Missin’ You” back in January. “Starting and ending the year with #1 song at country radio,” Wetmore wrote on his social media accounts. “thank y’all love y’all mucho.”

Also new from Wetmore is “Brunette,” a single off of What Not To that doubles as the title song for his upcoming headline tour. Wetmore released a star-studded music video for the song last month, featuring Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Godwin and Joey Graziadei. Supporting Wetmore at select dates will be special guests Dasha, Carter Faith, and Jacob Hackworth.

Listen to Tucker Wetmore’s “Proving Me Right” now.