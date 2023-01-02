The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Becomes Spotify’s Most-Streamed Song Ever

The Weeknd - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has overtaken Ed Sheeran to become Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time.

According to the @chartdata Account on Twitter, Abel Tesfaye’s hit single of 2019 now has a massive 3.332 billion streams on its service, just ahead of Sheeran’s “Shape Of You.” The two songs remain the only pair of tracks to surpass three billion streams on the platform.

Shop the best of The Weeknd’s discography on vinyl and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Towards the end of 2021, “Blinding Lights” was also officially crowned the biggest US Billboard Hot 100 single of all time. The song, which appeared on Tesfaye’s After Hours album and was released in late 2019, stayed on the charts for over 100 weeks.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

During that time, it set a new record for most weeks in the chart’s top five (43), top 10 (57 weeks), and top 40 (86 weeks). It replaces Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist” as the biggest US Billboard Hot 100 single of all time.

The Weeknd toasted the news on Twitter on New Year’s Eve, sharing screencaps from the song’s video and writing: “Happy New Years dazzling lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight.”

Last month, The Weeknd shared his new track from the New Avatar: The Way of Water Movie. The track “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” was written by The Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia and composer Simon Franglen.

Looking ahead, The Weeknd recently announced a number of European dates for his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour, including two shows at London Stadium on July 7 and 8 and a newly added show at Wembley Stadium.

The Weeknd plays the following shows in 2023:

JUNE 2023

10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

14 – Horsens, North Star Arena

17 – Stockholm, Tele2 Arena

20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena

24 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijiff Arena

28 – Dublin, Marlay Park

JULY 2023

2 – Hamburg, Volkspark Stadium

4 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena

7 – London, London Stadium

8 – London, London Stadium

11 – Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium

14 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

18 – Madrid, Civitas Metropolitano

20 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís company

22 – Nice, Allianz Riviera

23 – Nice, Allianz Riviera

26 – Milan, Ippodromo La Maura

29 – Paris, Stade de France

30 – Paris, Stade de France

AUGUST 2023

1 – Bordeaux, Matmut Atlantique

4 – Munich, Olympic Stadium

6 – Prague, Letnany Airport

9 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

12 – Tallinn, Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

18 – London, Wembley Stadium

Listen to the best of The Weeknd on Apple Music and Spotify.