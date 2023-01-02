The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Becomes Spotify’s Most-Streamed Song Ever
The song has now racked up a massive 3.332 billion streams on the platform, just ahead of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You.’
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has overtaken Ed Sheeran to become Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time.
According to the @chartdata Account on Twitter, Abel Tesfaye’s hit single of 2019 now has a massive 3.332 billion streams on its service, just ahead of Sheeran’s “Shape Of You.” The two songs remain the only pair of tracks to surpass three billion streams on the platform.
Towards the end of 2021, “Blinding Lights” was also officially crowned the biggest US Billboard Hot 100 single of all time. The song, which appeared on Tesfaye’s After Hours album and was released in late 2019, stayed on the charts for over 100 weeks.
During that time, it set a new record for most weeks in the chart’s top five (43), top 10 (57 weeks), and top 40 (86 weeks). It replaces Chubby Checker’s 1960 hit “The Twist” as the biggest US Billboard Hot 100 single of all time.
The Weeknd toasted the news on Twitter on New Year’s Eve, sharing screencaps from the song’s video and writing: “Happy New Years dazzling lights. the most streamed song of all time tonight.”
Last month, The Weeknd shared his new track from the New Avatar: The Way of Water Movie. The track “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” was written by The Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia and composer Simon Franglen.
Looking ahead, The Weeknd recently announced a number of European dates for his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour, including two shows at London Stadium on July 7 and 8 and a newly added show at Wembley Stadium.
The Weeknd plays the following shows in 2023:
JUNE 2023
10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium
14 – Horsens, North Star Arena
17 – Stockholm, Tele2 Arena
20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena
24 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijiff Arena
28 – Dublin, Marlay Park
JULY 2023
2 – Hamburg, Volkspark Stadium
4 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena
7 – London, London Stadium
8 – London, London Stadium
11 – Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium
14 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
18 – Madrid, Civitas Metropolitano
20 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís company
22 – Nice, Allianz Riviera
23 – Nice, Allianz Riviera
26 – Milan, Ippodromo La Maura
29 – Paris, Stade de France
30 – Paris, Stade de France
AUGUST 2023
1 – Bordeaux, Matmut Atlantique
4 – Munich, Olympic Stadium
6 – Prague, Letnany Airport
9 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy
12 – Tallinn, Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
18 – London, Wembley Stadium
