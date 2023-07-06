The Weeknd, Taylor Swift Among UK’s Biggest Album Artists Of 2023 To Date

The Weeknd - Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

The UK’s Official Charts has released the figures for its Top 40 Biggest Albums Of 2023 so far. The Weeknd‘s 2021 greatest hits collection The Highlights tops the list, having peaked at Number Two on the UK albums chart upon its release. In addition, the Canadian artist holds the Number 27 spot on the biggest albums of the year so far with 2016’s Starboy.

Taylor Swift’s multiple record-breaking 2022 album Midnights comes in at Number Two. Elsewhere, Swift appears in the Top 40 with four more of her studio LPs: 1989 (Number 16), Lover (Number 19), Folklore (Number 23) and Reputation (Number 34).

Harry Styles is at Number Three with his third solo album, last year’s Harry’s House, followed by SZA’s SOS at Number Four.

The biggest newly-released 2023-released album so far is Lewis Capaldi with his second full-length title Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, ranking at No. 6. In May, the record saw the Scottish singer-songwriter claim the biggest opening week of his career and the biggest first week for an album of 2023 so far, netting over 95,000 chart units in its first seven days of release.

The record’s inclusion in the list comes less than two months after its release. Capaldi’s 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent also lists at Number 10.

Elton John‘s 2017 greatest hits album Diamonds ranks at Number Five, while career-spanning compilations from Eminem and Fleetwood Mac also feature at Number Seven and Number Nine, respectively.

Visit the Official Chart Company’s website to see 2023’s Top 40 UK biggest albums to date. The 10 biggest albums of the year so far are as follows:

01. The Highlights – The Weeknd

02. Midnights – Taylor Swift

03. Harry’s House – Harry Styles

04. SOS – SZA

05. Diamonds – Elton John

06. Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent – Lewis Capaldi

07. Curtain Call – The Hits – Eminem

08. ‘-‘ – Ed Sheeran

09. 50 Years – Don’t Stop – Fleetwood Mac

10. Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent– Lewis Capaldi