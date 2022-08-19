YBN Nahmir Releases New Project, ‘Faster Car Music, Vol. 1’

YBN Nahmir - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

YBN Nahmir, the Birmingham, Alabama-raised MC has released FASTER CAR MUSIC, VOL. 1, his turbo-charged new 7-song EP available via Art@War/Def Jam Recordings, along with the premiere of the new video for “Pip N’ Walk.”

FASTER CAR MUSIC, VOL. 1 contains “Bows,” YBN’s entry for single and video of the summer, released in July. The track evokes the high-roller lifestyle: “Money coming in for them packs and now they goin’ out/ Can’t even smoke up in hotels but b___h, we burnt it down.” Big money talk is also let loose on “Spend It,” and the two tracks set the tone for the EP.

YBN Nahmir - Pip N' Walk (Official Video)

YBN Nahmir (born Nicholas Simmons) might have turned baseball pro out of high school, but friends out in Vallejo, CA had other ideas. They put him onto the sounds of Bay Area acts like E-40, Mozzy, and SOB x RBE, as well as other Cali artists like N.W.A. More interested in restoring old cars and playing Grand Theft Auto V than he was in hip-hop, the young gamer nevertheless picked up his XBox Live mic and the rest, as they say, is history.

By age 14, he’d gravitated to a Rock Band mic and begun recording freestyles. Within a year he was recording with an XBox Live friend as YBN (Young Boss N____s). They posted their first collab on YouTube and SoundCloud, “Hood Mentality,” which earned thousands of streams and crystallized the birth of Nahmir’s rap career.

The stage was set, as he upgraded from his Rock Band mic to using a Snowball mic with a sock as a pop filter. He recorded the casual, yet forcefully confident freestyle that would become “Rubbin Off the Paint” in the summer of 2017. “After I recorded it, I’m already in my head like, ‘This is going to be the one.’” And it was. The video for the track netted millions of views, plus remixes by Vince Staples, Bhad Bhabie, and others.

