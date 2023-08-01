YXNG K.A Shares New Single ‘Through The Storm’

YXNG K.A - Photo: YouTube/Geffen Records

Philadelphia’s YXNG K.A makes his triumphant return with a stunning new single “Through the Storm.” Sweet and sentimental, the rapper’s first official release of 2023 is bound to make a lasting impression among fans and newcomers alike.

“We’ve been surviving through the storms, catch a hater trying to kill our vibe—that’s the norm,” K.A. spits over resonating piano, sultry saxophone and a deep groove. As the song progresses, the MC drills deeper. “I got loved ones in the graveyard, I wish I could have saved y’all,” he laments. “If I had one wish, I’m trying to be all I can be.” It’s an anthem filled with resolve that only comes from hard life lessons and heartache.

YXNG K.A - Through the Storm [Official Video]

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“When I was making ‘Through the Storm’ the only things I was thinking about were the trials and tribulations that I’ve been overcoming these past few years,” K.A says of the track. “All the pain, struggle, and seemingly impossible obstacles that I’ve faced and conquered during this time frame. It felt like I survived a storm. And I want the world to know whatever it is that you’re going through is never impossible to overcome!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The release follows buzz track “Keep Going” and “Face My Fears,” two songs that are similarly focused on perseverance. They came after “Closed Case” and K.A’s first single of 2022, the deeply affecting “Not Perfect.” With his what-you-see-is-what-you-get approach to East Coast rap, the newcomer displays uncanny knack for melody and an awe-inspiring range.

Raised in the Abbottsford Homes family development, YXNG K.A began exploring music as an emotional outlet and escape from his troubled surroundings before he started releasing his steady string of hits. “Coming up in the projects, you grow up different and you learn fast,” he says. “There’s always violence and drugs, and if you don’t adapt you’re gonna be lost.” As his prodigy-like ability became overwhelmingly apparent, YXNG K.A’s breakthrough single “Forever Committed” led to his signing with Interscope Records in May 2019.

Buy or stream “Through the Storm.”