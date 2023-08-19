Zedd And Ellis Share Remix Of Maren Morris-Assisted ‘Make You Say’

Zedd - Photo: Steve Jennings/WireImage

Zedd and British DJ and producer Ellis have shared the remix for Zedd, Maren Morris, and BEAUZ’s 2022 hit single “Make You Say.”

The remix comes on the one-year anniversary of the original song’s release and is a fresh take on the highly infectious track, as it infuses Ellis’s signature melodic hooks and pulsating basslines. “Make You Say” (Ellis Remix) is available now via Interscope Records. Check it out below.

Zedd, Maren Morris, BEAUZ - Make You Say (ellis Remix) [Official Audio]

“Make You Say” arrived in 2022 as the hotly anticipated follow up to the duo’s 2018 hit single “The Middle.”

“‘The Middle’ is such a perfectly tied-with-a-bow, airtight pop song — there’s no filler,” Morris told Rolling Stone. “‘Make You Say’ is more of a dancy, blissed-out bop to me. It’s so hard to compare the two. It would be such a killjoy to go into this and think, ‘How do we outdo ourselves?’”

“You’ll miss the weeks, the days, the hours/ When all the loneliness kicks in,” Morris sings on the original. “You’ll buy them drinks and send them flowers/ But they won’t love you like I did.”

Morris and Zedd are both credited as writers on “Make You Say” alongside Charlie Puth, Handling, and Beauz’s Johan and Bernie Yang. With “The Middle,” singers ranging from Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato to Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX recorded demos for the song, far before anyone knew how big of a hit it would become.

Zedd believed in the song enough to hold out for the perfect vocalist. When he heard Morris cut the track with her signature country rasp, he knew it was worth the wait. The process for “Make Her Say” was another instance of waiting for the perfect moment to get the track right.

“I started working on this record with Beauz about three or four years ago,” Zedd shared in a statement1. “We went back and forth slowly, refining the production over the years, and then Charlie and I got in the studio and wrote the topline for the track. Maren recorded a demo of it and sounded phenomenal, so I met her in Nashville, and we recorded the final vocal to ‘Make You Say’ and she took the song to a whole new level. ‘Make You Say’ is the kickoff of a new chapter for me and I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

