50th Anniversary Edition Due For Peggy Lee’s ‘Norma Deloris Egstrom…’ Album

Peggy Lee 'Norma Deloris Egstrom From Jamestown, North Dakota' artwork - Courtesy: Capitol Records/UMe/Peggy Lee Associates

One of the most admired albums in the catalog of the great Peggy Lee, Norma Deloris Egstrom From Jamestown, North Dakota, will be released in a 50th anniversary edition on November 18.

The deluxe set, from Capitol Records and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) in conjunction with Peggy Lee Associates, will include the ten original tracks from the 1972 album plus seven bonus tracks. These comprise five alternate takes, a session outtake, and an Oscar-nominated Best Original Song of the era, with the bonus tracks making their digital debut. The album will be available on CD and digitally.

Norma Deloris Egstrom From Jamestown, North Dakota was Lee’s 40th and final LP for Capitol Records, and set her peerless vocal artistry at the center of the inspired combination of acclaimed producer Tom Catalano (Neil Diamond, Anne Murray), renowned arranger Artie Butler (Louis Armstrong, Barry Manilow, Dionne Warwick), and Lee’s manager and album coordinator Brian Panella. The album is widely seen as one of the high points of her career and an artistic tour de force.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superstar

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The LP includes such classics as “A Song for You,” “Just for a Thrill,” “Superstar, “ “The More I See You,” “I’ll Be Seeing You,” and many others that address love, loss, and longing. The new release will also contain a 23-page booklet, annotated by archivist Iván Santiago, featuring new interviews with Catalano, Butler, and Panella, alongside previously unseen photos from the 1972 recording session.

As Lee’s artistry continues to resonate with new generations of fans, this spring saw the release of a new edition of the 1989 volume Miss Peggy Lee: An Autobiography. It now includes her never-before-released book of poetry, Softly With Feeling; a new cover; an epilogue by jazz and music writer Will Friedwald; a comprehensive discography and recommended listening section, compiled by Santiago; and a new foreword by the great vocalist and songwriter’s granddaughter, Holly Foster Wells.

Following Lee’s 2020 centennial, her Grammy exhibit 100 Years of Peggy Lee has been extended until May 2023. Other ongoing celebrations have included a CBS Sunday Morning profile that traced “Peggy Lee and her cool power” back to her beginnings in North Dakota, and this summer’s Hollywood Bowl tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra with the Count Basie Orchestra. The event featured such special guests as Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Dianne Reeves, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Seth MacFarlane.

Pre-order Norma Deloris Egstrom From Jamestown, North Dakota, which is released on November 18.

The full album tracklist is:

1. Love Song – (Lesley Duncan)

2. Razor (Love Me As I Am) – (Jack Schechtman)

3. When I Found You – (Mike Randall)

4. A Song For You – (Leon Russell)

5. It Takes Too Long To Learn To Live Alone – (Leon Carr, Robert Allen)

6. Superstar – (Leon Russell, Bonnie Bramlett)

7. Just For A Thrill – (Lil Hardin Armstrong, Don Raye)

8. Someone Who Cares – (Alex Harvey)

9. The More I See You – (Harry Warren, Mack Gordon)

10. I’ll Be Seeing You – (Sammy Fain, Irving Kahal)

Bonus Tracks:

11. It Changes – session outtake^ – (Robert Bernard Sherman, Richard Morton Sherman)

12. Pieces of Dreams – 45-single^ – (Marilyn and Alan Bergman, Michel Legrand)

13. When I Found You – alternate take^

14. A Song For You – alternate take^

15. Someone Who Cares – alternate take^

16. The More I See You – alternate take^

17. I’ll Be Seeing You – alternate take^