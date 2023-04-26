A Day To Remember’s ‘For Those Who Have Heart’ Set To Return To Vinyl

A Day To Remember 'For Those Who Have Heart' - artwork courtesy of Craft Recordings

Craft Recordings celebrates the 20th anniversary of A Day to Remember with a special vinyl reissue of their sophomore title, For Those Who Have Heart. The 2007 album, which ingeniously paired metalcore with pop-punk, set the band on a path to stardom, thanks to tracks like “The Plot to Bomb the Panhandle,” “Monument” and “Fast Forward to 2012.”

Set for release on October 6, the freshly remastered album features a brand-new mix by Killswitch Engage’s Adam D, whose production credits include projects for All That Remains, Underoath and Shadows Fall.

Hailing from Ocala, FL, and formed in 2003, A Day to Remember blended their passions for metal, pop-punk, emo and hardcore to create a dynamic, genre-bending new style. The band released an EP and a full-length debut (2005’s And Their Name Was Treason), eventually selling thousands of copies through grassroots efforts.

A Day To Remember - The Plot to Bomb the Panhandle

The five-piece entered Massachusetts’ Zing Studios with producer Eric Arena where they married formidable growls with clean, emotive vocals and breakneck metal riffs with anthemic, pop-punk hooks (often on the same song, including “Show ’Em the Ropes,” “Monument,” “A Shot in the Dark” and opener “Fast Forward to 2012”). They also recorded “The Price We Pay,” a reflective piano ballad that stood out amid an otherwise cathartic set, as well as the epic “The Plot to Bomb the Panhandle,” which served as the album’s first single.

Released at the top of 2007, For Those Who Have Heart marked ADTR’s commercial breakthrough, peaking at No.17 on Billboard’s Heatseakers Album Chart. Its unique blend of styles also garnered attention from the press, including Popmatters, which hailed the album as “exciting” and declared, “Don’t be caught dead ignoring A Day to Remember.” KillYourStereo praised For Those Who Have Heart as “a highly enjoyable album,” while Sputnik Music called it, “Fun…a diversified effort of pop-punk, alternative, and hardcore genres.”

After a non-stop year of touring (including supporting slots with Alesana, Silverstein and the Sleeping; an appearance at SXSW), ADTR’s profile had grown significantly, while the album had sold more than 20,000 copies. In 2008, For Those Who Have Heart was reissued with several bonus tracks (including an inspired cover of Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone”). This time, as the band readied for their first UK run and a spot on Warped Tour, the album broke the Top Independent Records chart, landing at No.43.

In the following years, A Day to Remember would gain international fame with best-selling albums like 2009’s Homesick (No.21 on the Billboard 200), 2010’s What Separates Me From You (No.11) and 2016’s Bad Vibrations (No.2), while hits like “Have Faith in Me” and the star-studded “All I Want” (featuring Andrew W.K. and Pete Wentz, among others) made the band staples on rock radio and MTV.

That momentum never slowed. Today, Jeremy McKinnon (vocals), Neil Westfall (rhythm guitar), Alex Shelnutt (drums) and Kevin Skaff (lead guitar) continue to enjoy an active schedule of touring and recording. In 2021, ADTR released their seventh studio album, You’re Welcome, which was a Top 15 seller in the US, Australia and Germany, among other territories. The LP also landed in the Top 3 of Billboard’s Alternative Albums, Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts, as well as the UK’s Rock & Metal Albums chart. Last year, the band scored a Top 20 hit on Billboard’s Alternative and Mainstream Rock charts with “Re-Entry” ft. Mark Hoppus, while they recently dropped a brand new single, “Miracle.”

Pre-order For Those Who Have Heart.