Adanowsky Shares Michel Gondry-Directed Video For Beck-Assisted ‘Chain Reactionary’

Adanowsky released his disarmingly honest tenth solo album The Fool via Universal Music Mexico. With it, the musician, actor, composer, producer, and director, shares the gorgeously solemn, deceptively hooky “Chain Reactionary” featuring Beck, who Adanowsky met through mutual friend Sean Lennon. Rolling Stone premiered the video directed by Michel Gondry alongside an in-depth feature saying, “Strokes of folk and kraut wash through the album, sucking the listener into the hypnotic sonic whirlpools he’s become so adept at creating.”

The video, directed by Adanowsky’s Oscar-winning former L.A. neighbor, is a delightful accompaniment to the album. “I emailed Michel Gondry asking if he wanted to direct a video for me and two days later he answered that he was already shooting!” says Adanowsky. “Michel was my neighbor when I lived in LA and when Sean introduced me to Beck, I texted him my song without ever meeting him personally. After that, a dream came true and a song and video were born. It just had to be the right song and time.”

Adanowsky, Beck - Chain Reactionary (Official Video)

“Chain Reactionary” follows the dreamlike album opener “When the Angel Comes,” released earlier this year to announce the LP. Adonowsky’s finely-grained vocal caresses Karen O’s angelic timbre and daydream lyrics and its Twilight Zone-inspired black-and-white shadow play video. The visual features Adanowsky’s actor/director brother Brontis and producer/singer nephew Dante, who only enhance the song’s ethereal aura. Adanowsky is the son of legendary Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky.

The Fool is a singular, distinctive mélange of indie rock, pop, and folk informed by its French-Mexican creator’s multi-cultural roots and global lifestyle. After a Parisian upbringing, Adanowsky spent years immersed in tango dancing in Argentina, then a spell in Madrid absorbing flamenco music. His time in L.A. included collaborating with Devendra Banhart, before settling in Mexico City, where he self-produced The Fool alongside French singer Victor Mechanick, using vintage analog equipment and 1960s guitars.

