Arya Starr Shares ‘Where Do We Go’

Arya Starr has shared a new single titled “Where Do We Go.” Produced by ILYA, “Where Do We Go” is a sultry ode to an after-hours relationship. Danceable and vibrant, the song asserts Starr as, well, a star. The Afrobeats artist’s latest track is out now via Mavin Records.

“Where Do We Go” is Starr’s first release since last year’s smash hit “Who’s Dat Girl,” in which she trades verses with Rema. Also in 2025, her collaboration with Wizkid, “Gimme Dat,” earned Starr her second Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The Beninese-Nigerian artist landed her first Grammy nomination a few years back for her massive 2022 single “Rush,” cementing her as the first and youngest Nigerian female artist to be nominated in that category. The song made Starr the first African female artist to have two songs reach over 500 million Spotify plays. “Rush” initially appeared on a deluxe edition of Starr’s debut album, 19 & Dangerous, and also has a remix featuring Kelly Rowland.

Starr’s sophomore record, 2024’s The Year I Turned 21, featured the singles “Rhythm and Blues” and “Commas.” The album features guests like Asake, Anitta, Coco Jones, Giveon, Seyi Vibez, and more. The track “Santa” with Rvssian and Rauw Alejandro made Starr the first Nigerian female artist to receive a RIAA Latin Diamond certification.

Also in 2025, Starr won two MOBO (Music of Black Origin) Awards. In addition to being named Best international Act, she was the first female artist in 16 years to win the trophy for Best African Music Act. She’s also picked up nominations at the BET Awards (Best International Act), Soul Train Awards (Best New Artist), and the MTV VMAs, where her tracks “Rush” and WizKid collaboration “2 Sugar” were up for Best Afrobeats Song.

Listen to Ayra Starr’s “Where Do We Go” here.