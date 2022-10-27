Bad Bunny, Drake, And Taylor Swift Lead People’s Choice Awards 2022 Nominations

Bad Bunny – Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

Bad Bunny, Drake, and Taylor Swift are among the artists with multiple nominations for this year’s People’s Choice Awards.

The shortlists were confirmed yesterday (October 26), ahead of the ceremony where the winners will be revealed on December 6. The show will be aired live on NBC and E!.

Bad Bunny leads the nominees for the 2022 awards show with seven nods, including for Male Artist Of 2022, Song Of 2022 for his Chencho Corleone collaboration “Me Porto Bonito,” Album Of 2022 for Un Verano Sin Ti, Latin Artist Of 2022, and more.

Elsewhere, Drake is in the running for Male Artist Of 2022, Song Of 2022 for “Wait For U,” and Collaboration Song Of 2022 for the 21 Savage-featuring “Jimmy Cooks.” Swift is also up for three awards – Female Artist Of 2022, Album Of 2022 for Midnights, and Music Video Of 2022 for “Anti-Hero.”

Other artists nominated for multiple awards include Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, BTS, and BLACKPINK. Fans can vote for their favorite acts to win, with voting open until November 9. You can vote 25 times a day per category, with voting forms now open on the PCAs official website.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson is set to return as host for the ceremony this year. “I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” he said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to be nominated – shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!”

View the full list of nominations from the music and pop culture categories for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

THE SONG OF 2022

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga

“Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems

THE ALBUM OF 2022

Dawn FM, The Weeknd

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022

Chlöe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth

“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez

“Oh My God,” Adele

“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK

“PROVENZA,” KAROL G

“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” BTS

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022

“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

“Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat

“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage

“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love On Tour

LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour



THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg