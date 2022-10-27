Bad Bunny, Drake, And Taylor Swift Lead People’s Choice Awards 2022 Nominations
The winners will be revealed at the ceremony held on December 6
Bad Bunny, Drake, and Taylor Swift are among the artists with multiple nominations for this year’s People’s Choice Awards.
The shortlists were confirmed yesterday (October 26), ahead of the ceremony where the winners will be revealed on December 6. The show will be aired live on NBC and E!.
Bad Bunny leads the nominees for the 2022 awards show with seven nods, including for Male Artist Of 2022, Song Of 2022 for his Chencho Corleone collaboration “Me Porto Bonito,” Album Of 2022 for Un Verano Sin Ti, Latin Artist Of 2022, and more.
Elsewhere, Drake is in the running for Male Artist Of 2022, Song Of 2022 for “Wait For U,” and Collaboration Song Of 2022 for the 21 Savage-featuring “Jimmy Cooks.” Swift is also up for three awards – Female Artist Of 2022, Album Of 2022 for Midnights, and Music Video Of 2022 for “Anti-Hero.”
Other artists nominated for multiple awards include Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, BTS, and BLACKPINK. Fans can vote for their favorite acts to win, with voting open until November 9. You can vote 25 times a day per category, with voting forms now open on the PCAs official website.
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson is set to return as host for the ceremony this year. “I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” he said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to be nominated – shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two!”
View the full list of nominations from the music and pop culture categories for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
THE GROUP OF 2022
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
THE SONG OF 2022
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga
“Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems
THE ALBUM OF 2022
Dawn FM, The Weeknd
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022
Chlöe
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez
“Oh My God,” Adele
“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK
“PROVENZA,” KAROL G
“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” BTS
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022
“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat
“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage
“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022
BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love On Tour
LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Selena Gomez
Snoop Dogg